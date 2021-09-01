The boys are back in town.
The Georgia Blues Brothers have returned to Rome for a Celebration of Freedom concert on Sept. 11 at KLT Arena.
For almost 15 years, Rome's own and Georgia's only Blues Brothers Tribute band entertained audiences locally and concert halls and festivals throughout the region.
After a two-year break, Jake and Elwood and back for a hometown performance.
“We wanted to do a show in Rome last year but due to COVID we couldn’t. We can’t wait to sing and dance and carry on the Blues Brothers tradition of song and comedy at KLT Arena," said Shawn Ambrose who plays Elwood. "We are putting the band back together! Its been a long time since we have jammed with our band mates and we are looking forward to the show."
The Georgia Blues Brothers bring energy and humor to their shows. They perform hits made famous by The Blues Brothers including "Gimmie Some Lovin'," "Soul Man" and "Sweet Home Chicago" but they also perform a variety of other popular hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
"We are a 150% crowd participation act," said Chris Cole who plays Jake. "We guarantee a good time and in almost 15 years we have never had to make good on that."
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online at www.kltpromotions.com as well as at the door.