The Georgia Blues Brothers make their return to Rome for a Celebration of Freedom Concert on Sept. 11.
For 15 years the Rome duo, a Blue Brothers Tribute band, performed and entertained at festivals and venues all over the South. And for the first time in two years, they’re back for a show at KLT Arena on Shorter Avenue.
“We wanted to do a show in Rome last year but due to COVID we couldn’t,” said Shawn Ambrose who plays Elwood. “We can’t wait to sing and dance and carry on the Blues Brothers tradition of song and comedy at KLT Arena. We are putting the band back together. It’s been a long time since we have jammed with our band mates and we are looking forward to the show.”
The Georgia Blues Brothers bring a unique show every time they perform. Not only do they perform the hits made famous by The Blues Brothers such as “Gimmie Some Lovin,” “Soul Man” and “Sweet Home Chicago,” but they play popular tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s as well.
“We are a 150% crowd participation act,” said Chris Cole who plays Jake. “We guarantee a good time and in almost 15 years we have never had to make good on that guarantee. Bring your dancing shoes.”
Tickets start at $10 each and can be purchased online at www.kltpromotions.com as well as at the door.