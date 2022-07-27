The 37th Annual Gary Tillman Clocktower 5K Road Race and 2-Mile Health Walk will take place on Aug. 20 in downtown Rome.
The event, a Peachtree Road Race Qualifier, is the oldest road race in Rome and a runner favorite across the Southeast. Participants comprise a variety of ages and skill levels, from children to senior citizens, novice to elite athlete. On average, 400 walkers and runners and 75 volunteers participate in this annual event and proceeds benefit The Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
The 5K race will start at 8 a.m., with the 2-mile health walk immediately following. Participants will gather in Heritage Park prior to the race and walk. The 5K begins on Second Avenue, runs through Historic Downtown Rome, Myrtle Hill, and includes the challenging Clocktower Hill, finishing on the levee at Heritage Park. The 2-Mile Health Walk follows a similar route, taking a gentler route up the back side of Clocktower Hill and taking advantage of Rome’s scenic Riverwalk Path to finish in the park.
Safety precautions will be taken in accordance with the CDC guidelines in effect at the time of the race.
There will be no race day registration. Registration for the chip-timed 5K (USATF Certified Course) can be submitted online or form downloaded at www.tillmanclocktowerrace.org or www.frcrome.org. Pre-registration discounts are available until Aug. 11 (5K is $30; 2 Mile is $25). Late registration take place from Aug. 12 until Aug. 16 (5K is $35; 2 Mile is $30). Teams of 10 or more (any combination of run & walk) receive a discount of $3 per person (registrations for each team must all be submitted together no later than Aug. 11 to qualify for this discount).
PRE-RACE PACKET PICKUP: Participants may pick up race packets and numbers on Friday, Aug. 19, from 3-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Rome, Wilder Center, 202 East 3rd Ave, Rome, GA 30161.
In its thirty first year, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home services for families using the evidence-based Exchange Club Parent Aide model, as well as a variety of parent education courses. They are a fully accredited agency in a 67-member collaborative of child abuse and neglect agencies nationwide using the Exchange Parent Aide model.