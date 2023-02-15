A little love, a little romance and a lot of laughs.
Rome Little Theatre’s production of “Funny Little Thing Called Love” continues, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the DeSoto Theatre.
The show takes Rome audiences around the world as four hilarious and unpredictable stories unfold on one magical moonlit night. Nothing says L-O-V-E like tap dancing, a sousaphone and side-splitting laughter.
A cast of local actors will take the stage including RLT veterans Todd Williams, Chris Cole, Marie Kindred, Cate Mendes, Abigail Childers, Mary Ortwein, Erica Wilson and RLT newcomer Tim Chesnut.
“Funny Little Thing Called Love” is directed by Jessica Stewart, who recently directed RLT’s production of “Morningside’’ by Topher Payne.
“I am always honored to have the opportunity to direct an RLT show and extremely excited to direct a Jones, Hope, and Wooten comedy,” Steward said. “The cast has been incredible to work with, and their commitment to the project is inspiring. The audience is in for a fun and hilarious ride, all in the name of L-O-V-E.”
“Funny Little Thing Called Love” is the third mainstage production of the 2022-23 season at RLT. The show will run Feb. 10-19. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees begin at at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students. Tickets are available online at romelittletheatre.com