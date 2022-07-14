An exhibit currently on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville will give some local car enthusiasts quite a rush.
The "FrontRunners exhibit" showcases victory-claiming, record-breaking, front-engine Indy 500 roadsters.
Just to be considered for inclusion in the iconic Indianapolis 500-Mile Race held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roadsters had to maintain particular engineering specifications and design elements, including a single-seat, open-cockpit. Although most racers used Offenhauser engines, some cars on display in the exhibit were powered by Cummins Diesel, Novi V8, and Chrysler Hemi V8s.
According to the museum, the "FrontRunners" vehicles featured in this exhibit include cars designed by Frank Kurtis, A.J. Watson, and Lujie Lesovsky. They were developed during the 1950s and 1960s, considered the Golden Age of the Indy 500.
Vehicle lineup:
1953 Kurtis Kraft KK500C (Firestone) Roadster (On loan from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Speedway, Indiana)
1956 Hillegass Sprint Car (Savoy Collection)
1956 Lesovsky Wolcott Special, Champ Dirt Car (On loan from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Speedway, Indiana)
1958 Wolcott Special, Roadster (On loan from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Speedway, Indiana)
1962 Kurtis Kraft Novi (On loan from Unser Racing Museum, Albuquerque, New Mexico)
1963 Watson Roadster #43 (On loan from George T. Lyons, Eerie, Pennsylvania.)
1963 Watson Roadster, “Konstant Hot Special” (On loan from the Brumos Collection, Jacksonville, Florida)
1952 Kurtis K500A – Chrysler (On loan from Joe Freeman Boston Massachusetts)
1958 Kurtis 500-H DA Lub Special #7 (On loan from Bob Sirna)
The "FrontRunners" exhibit will be on display through Oct. 2. The Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville.