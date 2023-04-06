The annual Across the Big Pond musical event will take place Saturday, April 15 at the Rome City Auditorium. The event is free and will feature music of Scotland, Ireland and Wales as well as bagpipes and Irish dancers.
The Highlanders, a 12-member band of students from Georgia Highlands College, will perform a free lunchtime concert in the Coosa Room at the Rome/Floyd County Library on Friday, April 14.
Across the Big Pond will being at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Rome City Auditorium.
Local music lovers will want to add a couple of upcoming events to their social calendars.
For those who’d like to “brown bag” their lunch on Friday, April 14, The Highlanders, a 12-member band of students from Georgia Highlands College, will perform a free lunchtime concert at the Coosa Room in the Rome/Floyd Library.
The program will begin at noon and last about an hour. The ensemble, directed by Sam Baltzer, will perform a variety of music, including jazz standards, Mexican and Welsh folk songs, pop songs, and the sea chantey, The Wellerman. This program is family friendly and all ages are welcome.
The annual “Across the Big Pond” musical event, an annual tradition in Rome since 1999, returns this year bringing bagpipes and Irish dancers to the Rome City Auditorium.
The concert is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, April 15.
“We base our Big Pond concert on the famous Edinburgh Military Tattoo, featuring music of Scotland, Ireland, and Wales with bagpipes, Irish dancers, singers, and the 60-member NW GA WINDS concert band,” said the event’s director Sam Baltzer. “It’s a Celtic gala variety show filled with exciting music and colorful pageantry.”
Across the Big Pond will begin at 4 p.m. and will last about 75 minutes.
Baltzer said the event and the public’s free access to it, are made possible through generous sponsorship and donors including Georgia Highlands College, Rome Area Council for the Arts, Montessori School of Rome, and Profile Extrusion Company.