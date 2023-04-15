Jeremy Smith can’t smother his creativity. It seems to come out in almost everything he does.
The Rome artist is known by some for his elaborate and intricate pumpkin carvings with their whimsical faces. Others know him for his chainsaw carvings and some see him as the guy who creates snow spray scenes on windows.
He’s even appeared on the Food Network’s competition show “Halloween Wars” carving giant pumpkins and has used a pressure washer to make giant murals in local driveways.
But he’s now found a new way to share beauty with the community.
Smith is turning political yard signs into colorful butterflies, a process that many see as a welcome sight around town.
“No matter what your politics are, we all see these political yard signs at certain times of the year,” he said. “They’re everywhere. To me it seems like litter in a lot of ways. And they don’t always go away.”
One day while staring at the signs on the side of the street, his imagination took flight and.
“It just clicked,” he said. “I guess it’s my vivid imagination. But I saw signs and I saw butterflies and I decided to put them together.”
Smith said he took some inspiration from another artist, Torie Wheeler, who makes beautiful and colorful flowers out of unexpected materials. He decided he needed to add brighter colors into his projects.
“Butterflies are lively, they’re flowers that fly,” he said. “I think they’re very uplifting. They’re the cutes bugs.”
Smith begins by collecting political signs, drawing the shape of a butterfly onto them and cutting out those shapes using a tile cutter. Then he paints the shapes in a variety of colors, sometimes using as many as eight colors on each side.
Using zipties, he creates the tension that gives the wings their particular shape, whether the butterfly is resting or in full flight. The last step of the process is to bend the stand that will anchor the butterflies to the ground.
“When you see something larger than life it adds a sort of magic to the world,” he said.” And if you get several of the butterflies together in one place, it gives the illusion of movement. It looks like a flutter of butterflies.”
At the moment, Smith’s butterflies can be purchased directly from him via his Facebook page “Other Level Studios” or at Cecil T’s Mercantile on Broad Street.
He’s had order from around the area and even as far as Ohio.
“I’d love to see them displayed somewhere public,” he said. “But I’m happy to see them anywhere. My art has always made me feel this immense amount of pride. If anybody likes anything I do it just makes my day.”