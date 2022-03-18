Shannon Pollitz just took a scenic trip to Banff in the Canadian Rockies. And while she’s traveled to many beautiful destinations, she puts this trip in her Top 2.
The best part is, she thinks Rome residents should definitely consider the trip because of its affordability and accessibility. She shared some of the stunning images of her trip with Rome News-Tribune readers.
Banff is a resort town in the province of Alberta, Canada located within Banff National Park. The peaks of Mt. Rundle and Mt. Cascade, part of the Rocky Mountains, dominate its skyline. On Banff Avenue, the main thoroughfare, boutiques and restaurants mix with château-style hotels and souvenir shops. The surrounding 2,500 square miles of parkland are home to wildlife including elk and grizzly bears.
Pollitz is the literacy coach at Coosa Middle School and traveled to Banff at the end of February.
“I actually stayed in Calgary which is about an hour away from Banff so it wasn’t a long drive to get to these gorgeous views,” she said.
Banff National Park is famous for its pristine lakes, majestic mountains and variety of outdoor adventures. It’s Canada’s first national park.
Her first recommendation for those considering a trip is to keep checking airfare prices. She said the two times she’s been, she’s found round trip tickets for less than $300.
And once there, immerse yourself in the beauty around you.
“The Icefields Parkway is one of the most scenic drives in North America,” she said. “There are so many things for people to do if they like mountain biking or skiing or hiking. But even if you don’t do all those things, sightseeing is easy and accessible. There are gorgeous mountain views and quaint towns that you can easily get to in a car.”
The Icefields Parkway is 144-miles long and was named one of the top 10 drives in the world by Condé Nast Traveler. The parkway links Banff National Park and Jasper National Park. Along its route, visitors can take in mountain peaks, turquoise lakes, and over 100 glaciers, including the Athabasca Glacier.
“This trip I actually visited four Canadian National Parks,” Pollitz said. “Aside from the awe inspiring views there’s also an abundance of wildlife. I saw moose, elk and I saw my very first wolf in the wild.”
Depending on the time of year you visit, the temperature can be a balmy 80 degrees to much, much colder.
“The first time I went was in October,” Pollitz said. “This trip it snowed heavily. We walked out on a frozen lake the temperature was -15 degrees.”
Some of her recommendations include:
♦ Watching for airfare prices to find tickets that suit your budget. You fly into Calgary, and Banff is just an hour away. And it’s only a 4 1/2 hour direct flight from Atlanta.
♦ Many of the sights are very accessible. If planning a trip from October to March, Pollitz suggests buying crampons or ice cleats to attach to their shoes in case of snow or ice in certain areas. But she said just a short walk or simply pulling off on the side of the road affords spectacular views.
♦ Parks Canada is the organization over all the country’s national parks. Pollitz suggests visiting their website ahead of your trip for information about the specific locations you plan to visit.