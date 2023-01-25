Cartersville's Tellus Museum has a slew of upcoming events and activities for local kids and families. From a model rocket workshop to Dinos after Dark. Here are a few of those events Rome families may want to consider.
Junior Astronomy Workshop: Friday, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. The event is open to ages 6 and up, and costs $15 for members and $30 for non members. Come explore the night sky at the Bentley Planetarium and learn more about astronomy.
Build + Blast! Model Rocket Workshop: Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is open to ages 8 and up, and costs $15 for members and $30 for non members. Reservations close on Wednesday, Feb. 8, or when the event reaches maximum capacity. Build your own rocket and hear from NASA ambassador Chris Thompson.
Dinos After Dark: Friday, Feb. 17, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. This event is open to ages 6 and up, and costs $15 for members and $30 for non members. Come be a guest paleontologist for the evening and adventure the dark fossil gallery.
All About Time: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 12:15 p.m. The event is free for members and regular admission for non members. Come learn about time and the creation of calendars from Director of Education, David Dundee.
Tellus Museum is located at 100 Tellus Dr. in Cartersville. For additional information or to find out about other events and activities, visit the museum website at Tellusmuseum.org