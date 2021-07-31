Summerville’s Friendship Festival, a free community event, will take place on Saturday.
The event will take place at Dowdy Park in Summerville from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and celebrates friendship, kindness and the pursuit of world peace.
Organizers will raise what they’re calling the “world’s largest flag of friendship and peace” during the event. The community is invited to stop by the festival and sign a Friendship Flag that will be presented to U.S. Olympian and Summerville Brody Malone upon his return home from the Olympics.
The festival will feature music throughout the day including fiddle playing, live bluegrass and Southern style gospel music with Ben Hayes, Delta Soul & Friends. There will also be a community sing-along of “old time songs and hymns” starting at 3 p.m.
Food will be available with 10 food and beverage vendors on site. Also available will be artists and crafters displaying and selling their work, pony rides, a miniature train and free friendship bracelet making.
There will be a “Selfies for the Selfless” booth for those wishing to take photos with the World Friendship Flag. Seo’s Martial Arts will be giving a demonstration at 11:45 a.m., followed by a special recognition of District 6910 Rotary Club at noon. A “Sister Cities in Friendship Parade of Flags & Banners” is scheduled for 1 p.m. around the park.
All communities, cities, and towns are invited to join Summerville as a “Sister City in Friendship” for this pedestrian parade around the park led by the World Friendship Flag. Line up for this parade begins at 12:45 p.m. at the Veteran’s Fountain.
Dowdy Park is located at 170 Veterans Memorial Drive in Summerville.