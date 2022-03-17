Friends of the Library to host paperback book sale By Imani Beverly-Knox IBeverly@RN-T.com Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friends of the Library will host a paperback book sale at the Rome-Floyd County Library starting March 25.Books will be sold for as little as 25 cents.Friends of the Library is a non profit organization that supports Floyd County’s library by fundraising and volunteering for communal activities.Friends of the Library hosts two book sales a year. According to Ruth Forrester, Friends of the Library co-president, the book sales are the organization’s primary fundraiser.There will be thousands of books for sale at the event. The books that will be sold are either donations or library discards. This prevents hundreds of books from ending up in landfills.“Books are essential for daily life,” Forrester said. “We just want to be able to get as many books back into the hands of the community as possible and as inexpensively as possible.”If you would like to donate books, the library has donation stations inside. The paperback book sale starts March 28 and ends March 30 at from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Imani Beverly-Knox Author email Follow Imani Beverly-Knox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists