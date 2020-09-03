Now that the library is open to the public in the afternoons, The Friends of the Library is offering a”Fantastic Fall” Silent Auction.
The library’s outside foyer showcase is displaying several books in a “Rainbow of Interests” including decorating, cookbooks and complete TV series. Inside the library near the Friends of the Library Used Book Store are two showcases featuring “Birds and Birding” and “Gardening, Flowers and Nature.”
All Silent Auction items are from donations to the Friends. For a complete list of all the items offered in all three showcases, check the Library website, www.shrls.org/romefriends-of-the-library.
The auction will close Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. There will be no bids accepted after this date and time. All proceeds benefit the library.