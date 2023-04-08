REALTOR Heath Rogers of Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. will be hosting the fourth-annual Community Shred Day on Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, at 611 Turner McCall Blvd.
The drive-through “spring cleaning” event will again be offered free of charge and is open to everyone, regardless of their county or state of residence.
“We have already fielded several calls asking if the event would be returning and we are excited to be bringing it back,” said Rogers, who is sponsoring and organizing the event. “Community Shred Day has become somewhat of a spring tradition, and we are looking forward to serving the community in this way. I am grateful to our friends at Georgia Secure Shred for helping to make this event possible for the fourth year in a row.”
Only paper will be accepted for shredding and may include tax returns, banking statements, medical documents, a variety of other confidential paperwork, and more. All binder clips, rubber bands and other bindings should be removed in advance to keep the receiving line moving. No plastic of any kind will be accepted.
Reservations will not be taken for shredding; however, guests are encouraged to show up closer to the beginning of the event, with a limit of five boxes per automobile. Once capacity for the truck has been reached, the event will conclude. Complimentary proof of shredding certificates will be available upon request.