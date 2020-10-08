The animated movie “Casper” will be screened on Oct. 30 at the Rome City Auditorium.
The event is being offered free to the community by the Office of Downtown Development and the Business Improvement District.
The screening will begin at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free but guests must have a ticket to attend. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity will be reduced. Attendees will need to sit in groups with their household and remain socially distant from other groups upon arrival and seating.
Masks are encouraged. Those who are sick are asked to do not attend the event.
Free tickets are available online at www.freshtix.com by searching “Halloween Movie Night — Casper”