The City of Rome and the Rome International Film Festival’s free movie series continues Wednesday, July 27 with the screening of “The Goonies” at the Rome City Auditorium.
The Rome International Film Festival will offer concessions for sale at each movie. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each show.
“The City of Rome is excited to partner with the Rome International Film Festival to offer this free movie series,” said Wendy Reid, facilities manager. “Thank you to the RIFF Board of Directors who selected a variety of classic American films that are great for the whole family and will be fun to watch on the big screen!”
Upcoming showtimes:
Wednesday, July 27: The Goonies, 6:30 pm
A band of adventurous kids take on the might of a property developing company which plans to destroy their home to build a country club. When the children discover an old pirate map in the attic, they follow it into an underground cavern in search of lost treasure, but come up against plenty of dangerous obstacles along the way. (Rated PG)
Proceeds from the concessions will benefit the Rome International Film Festival to be held Nov. 10-13. The Rome City Auditorium features a 24’ x 13½’ digital projection stage screen and a digital projector that offers stunning colors and super bright images.
For questions about the upcoming movie series contact Facilities Manager, Wendy Reid at 706-236-4416 or wreid@romega.us.