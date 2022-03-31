“Myths and Icons: Decoding the Ruspoli Collection will be on display through Sept. 3 and was curated by student staff who selected pieces from the museum’s permanent collection. The staff researched the works to explore the iconography and themes presented across the paintings.”
A new exhibit at the Martha Berry Museum features fine art given to Martha Berry by her sister, Princess Eugenia Ruspoli, in 1940. The exhibit is free to the public.
Taylor Nettis
“Myths and Icons: Decoding the Ruspoli Collection will be on display through Sept. 3 and was curated by student staff who selected pieces from the museum’s permanent collection. The staff researched the works to explore the iconography and themes presented across the paintings.”
A new exhibit at the Martha Berry Museum features fine art given to Martha Berry by her sister, Princess Eugenia Ruspoli, in 1940.
“Myths and Icons: Decoding the Ruspoli Collection will be on display through Sept. 3 and was curated by student staff who selected pieces from the museum’s permanent collection. The staff researched the works to explore the iconography and themes presented across the paintings.”
The exhibit is free to visit.
Ruspoli was Martha Berry’s eldest sibling who married an Italian aristocrat and shortly after, began sending art to The Berry Schools to promote fine art literacy and appreciation among Berry students. Princess Eugenia once wrote that, “There is so little of art, especially the art of the Old World, in this section of the country, that I would like the students of Berry to have some acquaintance with it.”
Oak Hill and the Martha Berry Museum invites the public to visit the exhibit and to “Join us in decoding these elaborate works and help explore their complex imagery, cultural value, and iconography.”
“As the oldest art collection housed at the museum, the history of the pieces and their individual meanings were complicated by limited records and mismatched facts,” reads a statement from the museum. “As objects of mystery, Berry student workers at the museum were able to research the pieces and give their perspectives on the history and meaning of each piece.”
“Decoding the meaning behind my painting was incredibly rewarding — as I know it was for my coworkers as well,” said Oak Hill student worker Reagan Smith. “The hunt for my painting’s history was so much fun and a fascinating discovery.”