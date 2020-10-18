The Rome Area History Center will host another Rome Clocktower Tour on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Visitors are invited to climb the 107 steps to the very top to get the best views of Rome. They can enjoy the history of Rome depicted through murals that illustrate the founding of Rome through present day on the interior of the tower.
This year, to help ensure social distancing, tickets are required for entry. Entry is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Tours will be held during 30 minute time blocks between Noon and 2 p.m. Visitors are asked to arrive on time as tickets are only valid during the time block reserved.
The tourism office is limiting the number of guests allowed in the Clocktower at one time to help guests stay an appropriate distance from other guests. Ticket holders who do not show up for their registered time risk losing their time slot and are not guaranteed another slot. Tours are self-guided and take about 30 minutes. Staff will be on-site to facilitate tours and answer questions.
Tickets are required for entry; reserve tickets online at https://romegeorgia.org/attraction/clocktower-tours-free/.
Tickets may also be reserved in-person at both Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center and Gift Shop locations on Jackson Hill at 402 Civic Center Drive and in Downtown Rome at 300 W 1st Street.
For questions or additional details, call 706-295-5576