It’s sort of a scavenger hunt meets arts and crafts.
Free Art Friday has been in Rome for about 6 years now and over the years it has offered Rome residents the chance to see a little bit more of their community while collecting free art.
Here’s how it works. Rome residents can join a Facebook group called Free Art Friday. On any day of the week, but usually on Fridays, local artists will post a photo of something they’ve created that’s hidden somewhere in Rome. The photo will give a clue as to where the object is hidden and anyone can go out, find it and keep it.
Thanks to Free Art Friday, people all over town are seeking and stumbling upon free paintings, pottery, jewelry and other work produced by local artists.
Melissa Rutledge started the group and said after living in Atlanta and participating in their Free Art Friday community, she decided to bring the fun hide-and-seek tradition to Rome in 2016.
“My mission is to shine a light on all our talented local makers, create new friendships in the community, inspire up-and-coming artists, and promote our beautiful, vibrant town,” she said.
While the Atlanta FAF participants rely mostly on Twitter and Instagram, Rutledge turned to Facebook to start a group specifically for the Rome/Floyd County area and create more of an inclusive online community where everyone could comment and discuss all things arts and crafts. She said it’s been a great resource for sharing interesting techniques, discovering local artists, and finding out about workshops and art festivals in the community.
“Our group contains two types of members: Droppers (the artists) and Finders (the scavenger hunters),” Rutledge said. “Artists create pieces they’d like to give away to a lucky finder — paintings, magnets, jewelry, needlework, pottery, photography, etc. — and they hide them in an outdoor public location, typically on Fridays. They then make a post in our Facebook group with two photos. One photo is their handmade item and the second photo is a clue of where it may be hiding.”
Members of the group then go out on a fun scavenger hunt to find the handmade treasure and must comment on the artist’s post when they find the item.
“We encourage artists of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels to join us,” she added. “We also welcome supply drops for those who would like to leave a treat for the makers to find, including items like paint sets, yarn, collage paper, beads, coloring books, etc.”
She said everyone is welcome to join the group and to start posting about the free art they’re hiding.
“Free Art Friday is a wonderful way to obtain a free piece of art while also discovering a part of Rome that you may not have seen before, such as a statue, a historic landmark, a Little Free Library, or a public garden,” she said. “It also gets folks active and walking around our beautiful town.”
The community has embraced the group and supported the artists since the very beginning. Membership numbers quickly snowballed in the first year or two — at one point the group had more than 3,000 members and nearly a hundred handmade pieces being hidden some weeks. Efforts have also been made to hide items during big events around town like Tourism Week, Going Caching, and Rome Knitterati’s knit koozies at the First Friday concerts.
“Unfortunately, the pandemic decreased our group’s activity significantly,” Rutledge said. “A few of our artists have started hiding their art again recently. We would love to have new folks join and get the group more active.”
Anyone interested can find the group and participation guidelines by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/FAFROMEGA.