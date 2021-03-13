This four-generation photo was submitted by RN-T reader Jessica Fischer.
The photo features Jim McCubbin, Carleen Jones (his daughter), Jessica Fisher (Carleen’s daughter) and Elijah Fisher (Jessica’s son).
Jim just celebrated his 100th birthday.
“My grandfather lives at the Renaissance Marquis across from Georgia Highlands College,” Jessica said. “He is a World War II veteran. Over his time in the Air Force, he was a pilot of the P-51 Mustang. He was an ace pilot who shot down 9 enemy planes, was a prisoner of war and was missing in action for a bit. They fed him so little he could barely stand up. He even ate worms to stay alive. But he was such a warrior, made it through and still lives to tell many impressive stories.”
On March 5, Jim celebrated his 100th birthday and has been active all his life, playing tennis, teaching his grandchildren life skills, walking several miles and to this day, enjoys walking around the lake at Georgia Highlands College, feeding the ducks as he takes in the beautiful scenery.
“This man has lived a wonderful life and has touched many along the way,” his granddaughter said. “He has been an incredible leader for our family and each person he meets along his journey in life. We love him and are so proud of who he is and just wanted to share with everyone else how great 100 years looks.”