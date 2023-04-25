In November, The Forum River Center will host its first concert since the pandemic and taking the stage will be country music singer and songwriter, Cole Swindell.
Swindell has released 13 singles, eight of which have reached number one on the Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay charts. Three more singles have reached the Top 10. He released his fourth album, "Stereotype" in 2022 and followed the album up with its third single, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," a remake of Jo Dee Messina's 1996 single "Heads Carolina, Tails California." The single has gone on to become the biggest single of Swindell's career so far, having spent four weeks at number one on the Country Airplay chart, as well as becoming his first Top 20 single on the Billboard Hot 100.
"It's really special that Premier Productions was able to pull off Cole Swindell for our first show at the Forum since the pandemic," said local promoter Jay Shell. "There's no secret about the history Cole has here in Rome. I'm hoping this is also the start of a great relationship between Rome and Premier Productions."
Swindell's performance at The Forum River Center will be part of his "Twelve" tour with special guests Nate Smith and Avery Anna. The concert will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4.