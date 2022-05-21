A team of students from the Floyd County Schools College & Career Academy won first place in an international film competition. The team consists of Jessica Hernandez-Cruz, Gabriel Morente-Coj, and Ky’Ara Cunningham. Other College & Career Academy students received honorable mentions for their films as well.
Over the past two months, juniors in the FAME Pathway at the Floyd County College & Career Academy have been working on a film project to help heal our planet.
The project was for an international film competition put on by Full Sail University in Winter Garden, Florida. The competition required teams of 3-5 students to make a three-minute film highlighting one of the United Nations sustainability goals.
These goals are designed by the UN to be a blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. FAME pathway teacher, Rick Williams, uses this competition each year to teach documentary filmmaking.
The countries that took part in this competition were Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, India and the United States. Each country awarded five films as honorable mention winners and one overall country winner. The FAME pathway received three honorable mention awards as well as the 1st place award for the United States. The first place students will receive a first place trophy, a $100 gift card and a 1 week Full Sail University Lab virtual experience.
The team of students that received the United States 1st place awards are: Jessica Hernandez-Cruz, Gabriel Morente-Coj, and Ky’Ara Cunningham. The teams of students that received honorable mention awards are: Brady Brynteson, HenRinesha Coalson, Estrella Flores, Elissa Martinez, Riley Christopher, Jerenya Pearson, Madison Holden, Taylor Payne, Abigail Shockley, Olivia Fields, and Matt Johnson.
The films can be viewed on FAME’s YouTube channel.