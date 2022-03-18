Almost 350 seventh through 12th grade youth from over 10 counties gathered at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton for the Northwest District Project Achievement.
Floyd County was represented by nine youth in various project areas.
Those participating in DPA are able to refine their leadership, research, and public speaking skills while competing to continue to the state level. In addition to the soft skills developed, youth are able to gain a deep understanding about their selected project area.
Over 100 individual project areas are available for youth to research and present to a panel of experts in the field. In addition to their oral presentation, a portfolio showcases their activities throughout the year.
“This was an amazing year for Project Achievement," said Abbie Salmon, Floyd County 4-H Agent. "This 4-H event is a truly unique opportunity for the 4-H members to be in the driver’s seat and get the chance to do a project surrounding something they are passionate about. This is a great opportunity where interest in different areas combine with life skills and responsibility.”
Among the seventh and eighth graders, or junior competitors, 108 winners will be selected from each project area within each of the four districts in Georgia. Among the ninth through 12th graders, or senior competitors, over 250 winners will continue onto the state level. One winner from each of the 50 project areas will receive Master 4-H’er status at Georgia 4-H State Congress in Atlanta this summer.
Callie Dempsey, 1st Place, Companion Animal
Lee Donahue, 3rd Place, Outdoor Recreation
Abby Moon, 1st Place, Food for Health & Sport
Emma Selman, 1st Place, Crafts
Avi Singh, 1st Place, Physical, Biological, & Earth Sciences
Tabitha Smith, 1st Place, Target Sports
Bryson Williams, Performing Arts Piano
Ashlyn Williams, Performing Arts – Instrumental/Other