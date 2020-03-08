More than 500 seventh through 12th grade youth from over 10 counties gathered at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton for the Northwest District Project Achievement. Floyd County was represented by ten youth in eight project areas.
Those participating in DPA are able to refine their leadership, research, and public speaking skills while competing to continue to the state level. In addition to the soft skills developed, youth are able to gain a deep understanding about their selected project area.
Over 100 individual project areas are available for youth to research and present to a panel of experts in the field. In addition to their oral presentation, a portfolio showcases their activities throughout the year.
“Project Achievement is a truly unique opportunity for the 4-H members to be in the driver’s seat and get the chance to do a project surrounding something they are passionate about,” said Abbie Salmon, Floyd County 4-H Agent. “This is a great opportunity where interest in different areas combine with life skills and responsibility.”
Among the seventh and eighth graders, or junior competitors, 108 winners will be selected from each project area within each of the four districts in Georgia. Among the ninth through 12th graders, or senior competitors, over 250 winners will continue onto the state level. One winner from each of the 50 project areas will receive Master 4-H’er status at Georgia 4-H State Congress in Atlanta, GA this summer. Mason Daniel will continue on to State Congress to represent Floyd County 4-H in the History Project.
Veeka Malanchuk was also recognized as a graduating 4-H Member as well as her participation in District Project Achievement from 5th-12th grade.
Floyd County Representatives include:
Branson Beard, 1st Place, Robotics
Makayla Coomer, Sports
Emily Daniel, 3rd Place, Health
Mason Daniel, 2nd Place, History
Riley Holbert, Human Development
Veeka Malanchuk, Graduating Senior Representative
Dylan McFry, Performing Arts Instrumental
Bryson Williams, Performing Arts Piano
Julia Wood, 3rd Place, General Recreation
Madison Wood, 3rd Place, Robotics