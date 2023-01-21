A popular local event returns in March after a pandemic-induced hiatus.
The The Floyd Against Drugs Murder Mystery Dinner will take place on March 16 at Pleasant Valley North Church and promises good food and lots of laughs.. and of course a murder.
This year’s murder mystery theme is “A Retired Superhero Reunion to Die For” written and directed by Charles Wright.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the silent auction and dinner is at 6:30 p.m. During dinner, a cast of familiar names will be in character as retired superheroes, each with their own backstory. And they each have an axe to grind.
As the dinner proceeds, the characters will interact with the audience, dropping clues as to their relationships and motivations. It’s up to guests to take notes throughout the evening because at some point there’ll be a murder. And guests must use the information they’ve gathered to figure out “whodunit.”
The cast of this year’s murder mystery consists of local business, government and community leaders such as Gail Johnson, Robert Smyth, Rob Byars, Scotty Hancock, JJ Johnson, Cathy Kerce, Kathie Marable, Richard Marable, Melinda Strickland, Rhonda Wallace, Severo Avila and Ghee Wilson.
“I have enjoyed attending the FAD Murder Mystery for several years,” Wilson said. “When I was asked to participate as an actor, I was so excited because it seems like a lot of fun. FAD’s mission is very important to me as I’ve dedicated most of my 20-year law enforcement career to combating the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in Floyd County, the state of Georgia and the United States.”
The fact that these actors aren’t actually trained actors, makes the evening evening more entertaining.
Floyd Against Drugs is raising funds to increase the capacity and effectiveness of community collaborative efforts to decrease substance use in Rome and Floyd County. Support of the event allows the organization to increase community awareness activities focused on the local extent and impact of substance use.
FAD had to cancel this annual fundraiser for the past three years because of the pandemic. Over the years the funds raised have helped pay for various campaigns and efforts to discourage parents from hosting events for youth by serving or allowing alcohol, to promote Safe Prom events, and to discourage businesses from selling alcohol to underage youth.
The organization has purchased and furnished a Drug Education Trailer for parents to tour and learn more about where teens often hide drugs in their bedroom or bathroom. Funds have also been raised to purchase and donate to local law enforcement 190 dosages of Narcan as well as two K9 ballistic vests and a K9 Heat Alarm for two of our K9 Officers who often work drug investigations.
Tickets to the Floyd Against Drugs Murder Mystery on March 16 are $50 per person and are available from cast members or by calling Michelle Edmonson at 706-291-5181. Tables can also be reserved.
County commission Scotty Hancock says he’s glad to once again be a part of the event, having been a cast member in previous murder mystery events.
“I’m excited to be a part of an event which is not only entertaining and a lot of fun for guests but also supports a very important cause in the community, Floyd Against Drugs,” he said. “And who knows I may even have the opportunity to get even with Severo Avila.”
Organizers encourage those interested to get tickets now since the event sells out quickly each year.
Businesses and community organizations are encouraged to become a sponsor of this year’s event. The various sponsorship levels are as follows: Platinum ($1,000 +) — 2 free event tickets, logo in the event program and posters, on the billboard, FAD’s Facebook and website, and publicity through media outlets; Gold ($500 — $999) logo in the event program and posters, on the billboard, FAD Facebook and website and publicity through media outlets; Silver ($250- $499) recognition at the event through program and display board and social media; Bronze ($100- $249) recognition at the event and display board.
Another way to support the event would be to donate items for the Silent Auction. Those interested in donating an item should contact Floyd Against Drugs by March 9. A FAD member will be happy to pick up the item.
All donations are tax deductible.
For additional event or sponsorship information, call Carol Willis at 706-766-8880 or Catherine Fricks at 706-291-5187.