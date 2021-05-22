It began with one person — a guidance counselor at a local school.
Twenty years later, Floyd Against Drugs has grown into an organization whose mission it is to mobilize the community against underage drinking, drug use and smoking.
In June, FAD will celebrate its 20th anniversary. Twenty years of activity in the community. And it’s looking to the future.
FAD was started by Annette Morris who, at the time, was a guidance counselor at a local school. She saw a need for an organization to be created to help children making poor choices when it came to drugs and alcohol. Floyd Against Drugs now has a board of directors made up of educators, law enforcement, treatment providers and private citizens who believe prevention is the first line of attack against the drug and alcohol problem in the community.
According to executive Director Dale Styers, the organization has a variety of activities it performs throughout the year — activities geared toward prevention. These include a Drug Drop as well as a a prom campaign which reminds students and parents that providing alcohol to teens is illegal.
“We use a national campaign called ‘Those that Host Lose the Most’,” Styers said. “We distribute yard signs and fliers throughout the community as well as purchase billboards to spread the message.”
Following that campaign, FAD switched into Prevention Week May 9-14. They were able to obtain a proclamation from the City of Rome and Floyd County naming the week Prevention Week. Each day of the week they highlighted a different substance.
On June 10, FAD will be celebrating its anniversary in a very special way, partnering with JavaJoy, a mobile coffee cart that employs people of all abilities to spread their unmatched joy through moments of engagement and coffee. This will take place in the parking lot of the Rome Floyd Chamber, 1 Riverside Parkway, from 7-8:30 a.m.
And the activities and community presence just keeping coming.
“Our Sticker Shock campaign rolls out in July,” Styers said. “We work with a new local organization that we mentor called Drug Free Future to go around to local liquor stores putting up cling-on signs reminding people that buying alcohol for minors comes with a $1,000 fine and/or jail time if caught. We also have billboards located through the community.”
In August, FAD will observe National Overdose Day. It’s a time when they encourage the community to come together to remember those who could not overcome their additions. Last year’s observance was marked at the clocktower with a butterfly release and prayer.
“In September we hope the Teen Maze will be back,” Styers added. “We have been a partner with that program and look forward to it every year.”
The second DEA Drug drop will take place in September and FAD will partner with Redmond Regional Medical Center for their Crush the Crisis day. In October, the organization will work with the local school systems to celebrate Red Ribbon Week, an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually.
“FAD has provided in the past speakers, prizes for door decorations and promotional items geared toward the specific message for Red Ribbon Week,” Styers said. “We also have plans for a Family Fun Night late in the year. Part of prevention is building strong family bonds and a fun night out is all part of that.
Finally, at the end of the year, they plan to roll out a Lock it Up campaign using yard signs and billboards to get the message out to lock up alcohol and prescription medicines. During the holiday season when so many children are home and parents are at work, FAD encourages parents to lock up their prescriptions and alcohol.
One of the most visible FAD projects, and its big rollout last year, was a drug Buster trailer. The 26-foot trailer was completely transformed into the interior of a teen’s bedroom and bath and is for adults only. FAD outfitted the setup with drug paraphernalia to show parents all the different places teens might hide drugs. The trailer can be taken to various organizations such as school PTAs, network groups, civic organizations, churches and nonprofit groups.
“We couldn’t do a great deal of what we do if if it weren’t for the alliances we have with other organizations,” Styers said. “We have partnered with Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, Harbin Clinic, Floyd Medical Center, Redmond Hospital, Highland Rivers, LivingProof Recovery, Balanced Living, and Healing Hearts just to name a few.”
FAD also does a good deal of presentations at local schools and throughout the community.
“Whether the topic be vaping or drugs and alcohol,” Styers said. “I share my 30-year recovery story and we have others on the board too who share their own stories.”
Up until last year, FAD was federally funded. But its board of directors has decided to become a community-funded organization and has gotten a positive response from its major fundraiser, the annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater which utilizes notable Rome residents in an entertaining evening of dinner and murder-mystery.
“We will continue to do that next spring provided COVID is behind us, and at the same time seek other local grands and private funding,” Styers said.
To support Floyd Against Drugs with donations or for additional information, visit their web site at www.floydagainstdrugs.com or search “Floyd Against Drugs” on Facebook.