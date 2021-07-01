This week’s First Friday Concert at the Town Green will feature Atlanta-based Party at the Limit Band.
The event is free to the public and will take place at the Town Green in downtown Rome starting at 7 p.m.
The eight-piece group features three vocalists, two horn players, and a rhythm section. Their extensive song list includes Rock, Motown, Soul, R&B, Country, Jazz, and current hits.
Downtown businesses will be participating in open container throughout the BID District; no outside coolers or drinks allowed.
Parking is available for free at the Fourth Avenue Parking Deck and Third Avenue Parking Deck.
For questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.