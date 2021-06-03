First Friday Concerts are back, and Rome residents can once again enjoy music and fun in downtown Rome on Friday.
This month’s First Friday Concert will feature The Andrews Brothers Dueling Pianos at the Town Green on Friday. The duo blends musical talent along with humor to make sure audiences stay entertained. The Andrews Brothers know more than 1,000 songs and audience members get to request any song they’d like to hear as the performers duke it out on the keys.
The crowd soon becomes a part of the performance as they’re encouraged to sing along and participate in the show.
Downtown businesses will be participating in open container throughout the BID District; no outside coolers or drinks allowed.
The concert will kick off at 7 p.m. and the public is welcome to bring chairs and blankets for general seating on the lawn. Open container has been approved throughout downtown and several businesses are providing easy grab and go options to take to the concert. Parking will be free at the 4th Ave deck starting at 5 p.m. and 3rd Ave deck all day.
This free event is made possible through donations and support from Downtown Rome business and property owners.
For more information, call the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.