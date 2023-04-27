The Boys in the Band, an Alabama tribute band, will be the headliners at the second First Friday concert of the season on July 7. The first concert takes place June 2 and features Party Nation. The free concerts will take place at the Town Green with opening acts taking the stage at 7 p.m.
The ever popular First Friday concert series will return to downtown Rome starting in June.
The series will run June to September at the Town Green and opening acts will kick off at 7 p.m. The performances are free, with food and beverage vendors set up to provide concertgoers with a variety of tasty snacks and cold refreshments.
The first concert of the season will be on June 2 and features Party Nation, a dynamic eight-piece party and dance band out of Atlanta. Opening for them will be Grey Sunday.
On July 7, The Boys in the Band, an Alabama tribute band, will perform. Opening for them will be Jeremiah Wheeler.
Weekend Getaway is the headliner on Aug. 4, brining their combination of soul, funk, jazz and “rhythm and groove.” Anderlan will open.
The final concert of the series takes place Sept. 1 and will feature Guardians of the Jukebox, who bill themselves as “the ultimate 80s time machine experience.” The band brings a visual element to their show that is sure to take audiences back in time to the glam/punk/rock of the 80s.