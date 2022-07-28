Local favorites Scott Thompson and the Unusual Suspects promise give their First Friday audience quite a show on Aug. 5. The show promises lots of classic rock hits.
The free concert takes place on Friday, Aug. 5 starting at 7 p.m. in the Town Green in downtown Rome.
“We’re going to be doing our tribute to The Allman Brothers and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers,” Thompson said. “We’ve done very limited shows since losing our dear friend and founding member, Bill Carroll last year, so we are really excited to play together.”
This will be Thompson’s first time playing at the Town Green but he said he loves that space and is looking forward to a great night.
The lineup will include guitarist Dave Harper, Austin Harper, Keith Argo on keyboards, Jeff Brewer on bass and “Jon Ledford will reprise his role as our emotional support drummer,” Thompson said.
The music starts at 7 p.m. when local musician Kevin Allen opens the show.
Parking is available for free at the Fourth Avenue Parking Deck and Third Avenue Parking Deck.
This free event is made possible thanks to the generous support of Downtown Rome business and property owners, as well as Georgia Pacific.
For questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.