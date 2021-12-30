First Day Hike takes place Saturday Dec 30, 2021 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation, along with TRED, is hosting a First Day Hike where area residents can start the new year off with a trail hike.The self-led hike will take place Lock & Dam Park and Campground starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by a hot dog lunch with all the fixings.There is a $5 fee per person to be paid at the Coosa River Trading Post.The park is located on Lock & Dam Road off Blacks Bluff Road. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists