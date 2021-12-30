Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation, along with TRED, is hosting a First Day Hike where area residents can start the new year off with a trail hike.

The self-led hike will take place Lock & Dam Park and Campground starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by a hot dog lunch with all the fixings.

There is a $5 fee per person to be paid at the Coosa River Trading Post.

The park is located on Lock & Dam Road off Blacks Bluff Road.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you