The Firefly Fling, once a popular spring event, was sidelined by the pandemic. But this past weekend, many Rome residents gathered at Rotary Plaza for a colorful and entertaining celebration of the arts.
The Fling is a major fundraiser for Rome Area Council for the Arts. This year's event had a theme of "Paying Homage to Homegrown Talent" and was filled with arts, music and food but also honored longtime community activist Connie Conn, a founder of Chiaha Arts Festival Guild and still an active supporter of the arts in Rome.
"Rotary Plaza was the perfect location for the event," said RACA Executive Director Lulie Ebaugh. "We had a background of quilts borrowed from from Carol Fritz, Chris Watts, Daisy Harris, Anne Reily, Clare Gilliland, and Joyce Johnson. And the weather was perfect, not a cloud in the sky."
Ebaugh said having an in-person event was of utmost importance. For the two years of the pandemic, RACA was still giving out its usual grant money to artists and art organizations but not really doing any fundraising.
"So it was vital to have a successful fundraiser," she said.
And it was a huge success, she said. They're still going through receipts but she's thankful for overwhelming community support such as an increase in sponsorships for various community partners.
It was also an opportunity to recognize Connie Conn's activism as she received the Rome Arts Champion Award.
Her accomplishments include founding the Thistle Garden Club as well as the Junior Rome Federation Garden Club for teens and the junior garden club at the Georgia School for the Deaf.
She organized the Coosa Valley Village at the Coosa Valley Fair, which was an exhibition of primitive arts and crafts.
Conn was awarded the Heart of the Community Board of Governors Award in 1990 as well as an Honorary Lifetime Membership in the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce in 1985.
"Connie Conn is an absolute treasure for Rome," Ebaugh said. "When she received the award it was about her continuing to serve the community. She spent the entire time talking about how wonderful the art scene is in Rome, how wonderful Chiaha is and how she tried to get people to volunteer and being involved. She didn't take it as a personal thank you but as an opportunity to support the arts in Rome."
But the fling was also a celebration of Rome and its many artists and arts organizations. Some of the highlights included a dynamic performance by popular local singer/songwriter J. Scott Thompson and his band. And since art was the reason for the celebration it was only appropriate for local artist Siri Selle to create a one-of-a-kind piece during the event.
While surrounded by partying guests, Selle created a large colorful painting of the river. That painting was then auctioned off, raising $1,400 for RACA and its programs. All the money raised at the event supports grants for arts organizations and artists throughout the community.
"We received so much help with this event," Ebaugh said. "Rome Knitterati did the table covers, Bluem created centerpieces for us and this is the 12th Firefly Fling that Megan Watters has been the planner. Our board is extremely active and involved."
The entire event, she said, was perfect.
"The art was great, the music was wonderful and the weather was perfect," she said. "The vibe of the crowd was contagious. No one wanted to leave."