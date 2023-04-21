firefly fling 2023

Art patrons and supporters partied high above Broad Street recently, sipping drinks, enjoying catered food, live music and even a live art display when the Rome Area Council for the Arts annual fundraiser, the Firefly Fling, returned to downtown Rome.
The event is a major fundraiser for RACA, which supports various local arts organizations as well as arts and educational programming.
The Firefly Fling was moved indoors to the Lewis Loft due to weather concerns. The space, with its ample rooms and staircase leading to a large balcony overlooking Broad Street, accommodated all the guests as well as the food, live music and two bars.
Anthony Barba’s La Scala catered, while local band Kindred Fire put on a spectacular performance. Artist Siri Selle put on an apron over her party attire and as guests mingled around her, she painted “Lady Liberty” live during the festivities. The piece was one of the items up for silent auction.
The party’s theme was Pop Art, an art movement defined by its bright colors and bold lines which draw inspiration from popular and commercial culture.
“This year, we wanted to refocus on art, the heart of RACA, by highlighting an art movement with the theme of the party,” said RACA President Leah Mayo.”
The space was decorated with art from local artists Ava Hendrix and Jeremy Smith. Smith’s colorful butterflies, made from recycled political signs, transformed the space, changing colors from the reflection of different lights.
A giant electronic screen showed famous pop art works from Andy Warhol to Keith Haring to David Hackney on a loop. Pop artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat were in attendance, in the form of actors who mingled with the crowd while in character.
A multi-colored cube pulsing in one corner of the loft was a photo booth, provided by We are 360 Photobooth. The lighting and sound equipment were provided by Parker Systems. The giant screen was provided by Southeast Elite Entertainment.
The culinary arts were on display too with catering by La Scala, which included ahi tuna nachos, seasonal veggies, a carving station, a smoked pig, and even a bananas Foster station where guests got to see the flames dancing in the saucepan as they waited their turn to be served. Frios gourmet pops were also on hand.
The event was documented by photographer Frank Cardamone and videographer company Hindlight Media, LLC, run by Austin Wiggins.
During the event, Executive Director Lulie Ebaugh and President of Rome Area Council for the Arts Leah Mayo recognized this year’s Rome Arts Champion Award recipient, Dr. Sam Baltzer. Baltzer founded the Northwest Georgia Winds in 1987 and has been a fixture on the Rome music scene ever since. He has served as director and as the principal trombonist of Rome Symphony Orchestra for several years. He currently is a professor of music at Georgia Highlands College. Baltzer’s group, Rome’s Own Musical Ensembles, has been giving free community concerts for decades and is composed of volunteer members who range in age from teens to senior citizens.
“Firefly Fling is not only an opportunity for RACA to showcase local artists in the community, Firefly Fling is also RACA’s biggest fundraiser, and allows RACA to fund grants to local artists, art programs, and art projects throughout the year,” Mayo said.
Most recently, RACA funded initiatives for the Penguin Project with Rome Little Theatre, a production where actors with disabilities take to the stage in an environment of inclusion; YMCA art programming for youths; One Community United’s Power & Protest curated by Xaivier Ringer and Amanda Banks; and partner grants with Rome’s Own Musical Ensemble (ROME) and Rome International Film Festival (RIFF). RACA also contributed to the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation’s campaign to renovate the stage area. The next grant deadline is May 1.
For additional information about RACA’s grant, visit their website at www.romearts.org.