Finster Fest 2022

Finster Fest returns to Summerville's Paradise Garden on Saturday and Sunday bringing more than 60 regional artists displaying and selling their work as well as live music on three different stages and food vendors. Admisison is $5 at the door. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

 Contributed
