Finster Fest returns to Summerville's Paradise Garden on Saturday and Sunday bringing more than 60 regional artists displaying and selling their work as well as live music on three different stages and food vendors. Admisison is $5 at the door. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Artists hail from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky and will be displaying and selling their work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
Three music stages will feature live music throughout the event:
Saturday, Sept. 24
Big Top:
Noon: artist-author talk – Black Cat Tips, “Smile a While” children’s book
1 p.m.: Abe Partridge
Meditation Chapel:
11 a.m.: Charlsey Etheridge Minor
12:30 p.m.: The Cools
2 p.m.: Brad Cochran
Mosaic Garden:
10:30 a.m.: Jeremy Wells
Noon: Russell McClanahan & Friends
1:30 p.m.: Jule Medders
3 p.m.: Pylon Reenactment Society
Sunday, Sept. 25
Big Top:
Noon: author talk – Jerry Grillo, “The Music and Mythocracy of Col. Bruce Hampton: A Basically True Biography”
1 p.m.: Chattooga County Gospel with Jackie Shropshire Hammond and Jeneal Johnson
Meditation Chapel:
11 a.m.: Matt Downer the Old Time Traveler
12:30 p.m.: Tin Roof Echo
2 p.m.: Pony Bradshaw
3:30 p.m.: Clark Jones and the Big City String Band
Mosaic Garden:
11 a.m.: Muletide
Noon: Agabus
1:30 p.m.: Barbaric Yawps
3 p.m.: Kindred Fire
Hours for the family-friendly festival are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is $5 at the door (cash and credit cards accepted). Free parking is provided at the Walmart Super Center on U.S. 27 just north of the Paradise Garden, with a complimentary 3-minute shuttle provided all day. Handicap parking is available at Paradise Garden.
VIP Patron tickets are available. VIP perks include admission for two visitors throughout the weekend, VIP parking, $50 in Finster Bucks to spend with 60+ artists, and complimentary refreshments in the VIP Patron Hospitality Bungalow. Visit online at paradisegardenfoundation.org/finster-fest/, to purchase VIP Patron tickets.