Paradise Garden Foundation has announced the artist and musician list for the upcoming Finster Fest 2020 which takes place Sept. 5-6 in Summerville.
Some of the artists are returning to the event but a few have never exhibited at Finster Fest. Rome artist James Schroeder is on the list as well as dozens of other area and regional artists including Chris Allison, Becky Altman, Brian Bohanan, Christy Buchanan, Rachel Campbell, Cayman K., Tex S. Crawford, Sam Granger, Mandy Grant, Jim Kopp, Little River Arts Council, Kim Plant, Missionary Mary Proctor, Martha Sandlin, Jim Shores and Jamie Weaver.
The music schedule will feature performances in different areas of the festival:
September 5
Meditation Chapel:
10:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. — Joseph Evans (Saturday Gospel Hour)
11:30 a.m. — Noon — Dirt Road Visionary (poetry with John Charles Griffin)
Noon — 1 p.m. — Sean Lucy
1:30 p.m. — 3 p.m. — Chris Acker & the Growing Boys
3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. — Laura Mae Socks
Mosaic Garden:
11 a.m. — Noon — Brother Oliver
12:30 p.m. — 2 p.m. — Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth
2:15 p.m. — 3:15 p.m. — Brother Lydian
3:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. Rev. Finster (REM cover band)
Big Top:
Noon — 1:30 p.m. — Abe Partridge
September 6
Meditation Chapel:
10 a.m. — 11:15 a.m. — Robinella (Sunday Gospel Hour)
11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Mudcat
1:30 p.m. -3 p.m. — Roger Alan Wade
3:30 p.m. — 5 p.m. — Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth
Mosaic Garden:
11 a.m. — Noon — Kamikaze Dali
12:30 p.m. — 2 p.m. Snave and the Third Stream
2:30 p.m. — 4 p.m. — Five Eight
Big Top
Noon — 1 p.m. — Abe Partridge
1 p.m. — 2:30 p.m. — Barbaric Yawps