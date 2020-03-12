This is the last weekend to see Rome Shakespeare Festival’s production of “Godspell.”
The show runs today through Saturday starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday matinees start at 2 p.m. at the River Arts District Playhouse.
The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games and tomfoolery. “Godspell” also features the international hit “Day By Day.” as well as an eclectic blend of songs ranging from pop to Vaudeville.
For more information visit online at www.romeshakespearefestival.com.
The River Arts District Playhouse is located Off Broad just across the 5th Avenue Bridge.