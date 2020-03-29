Thursday, April 2, 1970
Muschamp accepts post at Darlington
H. Larry Muschamp, social studies coordinator for the Rome City School System, has been appointed principal of the Junior School at Darlington School, President R.M. Yankee announced today. Muschamp will begin his duties at Darlington on July 1.
“We are extremely fortunate,” Yankee stated, “in securing the services of a capable, experienced educator who is so highly regarded by everyone who knows him. We look forward to a long association with Mr. Muschamp and know that he will be invaluable to Darlington School.”
A native Roman, Muschamp was educated in the city schools before earning both A.B. and M.Ed. degrees from the University of North Carolina, where he was a member of the football team and of Alpha Tau Omega social fraternity. He completed work for his sixth-year certification at the University of Georgia and has finished course work toward a doctorate in education. Before assuming his present post, he was for 12 years head football coach and athletic director at East Rome High School.
Muschamp holds membership in numerous professional organizations, including the Rome Education Association, the Georgia Education Association, the National Education Association and the National Council for the Social Studies.
He is married to the former Sally Hodges of Asheville, N.C., and they have two young sons. The Muschamps, who live at 313 Roswell Ave., are members of the First Presbyterian Church.
100 years ago as presented in the April 1920 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
Work has commenced preliminary to the erection of the warehouse of the Georgia-Alabama Warehouse Company at the foot of East 4th Street. The firm of Spiker & Lose, of Atlanta, has been employed to draw out the plans for the new building and to superintend its construction.
The warehouse will be a fireproof structure of brick and concrete, costing about $100,000. It will be built after the most modern and best approved plans for warehouse construction.
Work has started on tearing down and salvaging the old oil mill, which formerly occupied the site. W.P. Bradfield is the contractor in charge of that feature of the work. It is expected that this work will take about three weeks. At the end of that time the board of directors will be ready to let the contract for the new building, upon which it is hoped to start construction at once, so as to have it ready for the 1920 cotton crop.
Mr. Spiker was one of the architects who supervised the building of the three new bridges across the Rome rivers a few years ago. The firm has also supervised the construction of the Harbor Hospital and the new building of the Atlantic Ice & Coal Corporation.
Wednesday, April 1, 1970
Chemist develops new ‘beer’: no hangover
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The college professor who gave Gatorade to the locker room has turned his thirst-quenching talents to the bar room with a beer he says will eliminate hangovers.
“Devoted beer drinkers – those six-pack-a-day guys – don’t generally like it,” said Dr. Robert Cade. “But those who hate the taste of beer love it four times in five.”
Cade’s beer is called “Hoppin’ Gator.” It not only is supposed to wipe out morning-after blues but contains far fewer calories than regular beer.
“A combination of salts speeds absorption,” said Cade. “It gets you drunk, but there’s no hangover.”
Cade, who has resigned from the University of Florida in a spat over Gatorade royalties, said Hoppin’ Gator has been used in several test markets of the Pittsburgh Brewers Co.
“Tastewise, it’s not beer,” he said, “but drunkwise it is. It seems that 80 percent of the people surveyed don’t like the taste of regular beer, but this stuff suits ‘em.”
Hoppin’ Gator is being sold at prices similar to the regular beers.
Cade is mulling offers at the universities of Nebraska, Miami and New Mexico. All have offered him more money than his estimated $12,000 a year salary at Florida.
“I got fed up with being hounded by attorneys for the state,” he said. “The University of Florida is saying in its suit for Gatorade royalties that the federsl government should take away my money and give it to the school.”
Cade said he has received “very little money from Gatorade.” The 41-year-old professor said he understands the money is being put into an escrow account until the case is settled.
The university has sued for the royalties, claiming Cade invented Gatorade in campus laboratories.
“If I awoke at 2 a.m. with a great idea, got it on paper by 4 a.m. and sold it by 6 a.m., they’d still want every nickel,” said Cade. “It certainly cuts into a fellow’s pride and initiative.”
Gatorade was expected to possibly reap millions in royalties since Stokeley-Van Camp, its distributors, reported high sales during the summer months.
Friday, April 3, 1970
Calhoun upends Armuchee in ’70 track debut
Charlie Weatherford left a hospital bed Thursday to be on hand for his team’s opening track meet, and although the results were not pleasing, Weatherford did see hope for the future.
“I knew we had a long way to go,” Weatherford said night as he reviewed the results of the Indians, 93-42, loss to the Calhoun Yellow Jackets in a dual meet at Barron Stadium. “It went about like I had expected. We’ve just got a lot of work to do.”
Calhoun, expected to be among the contenders in Region 7-AA this season, won 13 of the 16 events on a cold, windy afternoon. Probably just as impressive as the win to Jacket Coach Lynn Walter were some of the times and distances.
The Jackets got off to a fast start by winning four of six firsts in the field events and never let up. In fact, Calhoun was even more impressive in the running events.
Chambers was a triple winner for the visitors. He was clocked at 10.5 seconds in the 100-yard dash, a good time considering the weather. He also won the 220-yard dash in 24 seconds flat and then got his third first place in the broad jump with a leap of 19 ft., 2-3/4” in.
He was the meet’s leading scorer.
First place winners for Armuchee were Lynn Evans, David Cox and Steve Cordle.
Evans won the discus with a throw of 112 ft., 6-1/2 in. Cox took first in the 400-yard dash with a time of 55 seconds flat and Cordle won the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 ft., 7 in.
Discounting relays, Armuchee had seven second place finishes.
Two exciting games of baseball played in Gadsden, Ala., in the league park by the Disque High School nine and the aggregation from Darlington, the latter suffering defeat.
It was apparent from the beginning that the locals had the visitors bested, and it did not take but one inning to find this out, for the visiting pitcher was wild during the first inning of both games but calmed down as the game progressed.
The lack of practice which the Darlington fighters of the four corners sport showed will probably be ironed out by the coaches, when they meet again in Rome in the next few weeks.
In the first game Disque High beat Darlington 9-6. In the second game Disque High beat Darlington 11-0.
---
Dr. Harry Trumbo, of the U.S. Bureau of Animal Husbandry is in the city treating with serum herds of hogs infected with cholera. He is working with W.E. Bowers, the county agent, and any person who desires to have cholera infected hogs treated may secure the benefit of Dr. Trumbo’s services by applying to Mr. Bowers. The only charge is the cost of the serum, which is less than 10 cents for each treatment.
The serum used by Dr. Trumbo is what is known as the simultaneous or permanent type, and one treatment is all that is necessary to keep a hog immune for life.
In view of the appearance of hog cholera at several places in Floyd and the surrounding counties, it is considered of great importance that all hogs be made immune by taking advantage of this opportunity.
In accordance with requirements of the government all pigs and swine exhibited exhibiting at fairs this year will have to be inoculated, and the management of the North Georgia Fair announces, and unless this is done, pigs and swine will be ineligible for competition.
---
British officials have released 68 hunger-striking Sinn Fein prisoners in Dublin, Ireland. They have been released apparently unconditionally and as a result all strikes are considered to be off.
It was first officially stated that it is not intended by the authorities to release all the hunger strikers in Mountjoy Prison unconditionally, but that the order was issued, so that those requiring medical treatment for their self-inflicted condition, outside the prison would be released on parole for periods specified in the case of each individual, by the prison doctors.