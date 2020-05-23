Monday, May 25, 1970
21 graduates in East Rome adult program
21 graduates will receive high school diplomas at the East Rome Adult Education graduation program Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at East Rome High School. Jerry Deleski, guidance counselor, at East Rome High, will be the speaker.
Larry Muschamp, director of the program, said it is the largest graduating class in the history of the program.
Those receiving diplomas will include Bertha Hall Barton, Susan Dobbs Brown, Brenda Walraven Brown, Donna Chapman, Nick Julius Venture, Sandra Joyce Godfrey, Samuel Edward Graves, Judy Gilreath Henderson, Lynda Louise Kelly, Rosalyn Hackett King, Jo Beth McGill, Mamie Ransom Montgomery, Midge Kinsey Odom, Glenda Jo Palmer, Grace Helen Palmer, Charlene Albert Sellers, Kenneth Sledge, Deborah Thomas, Resa Puralin, Jane Mooney Warren, and Linda Summerlia Whatley,
Thursday May 28, 1970
Coosa students ‘adopt’ child
Students at Coosa High School will be participating in the Christian Children’s Fund adoption program as a Student Council project this year and next.
Through the CCF, the Council has arranged to financially support a 7-year-old Cherokee Indian boy named Johnny Lee Quallate for a year.
The amount of $12 a month, which the Coosa students paid in advance, will help provide the young Indian with school supplies and clothing while he is in school.
According to CCF literature, their young charge has a family background “marred by poverty and hardship.” His father is unskilled and cannot find regular work and their life is a struggle to make ends meet.
Coosa students earned the money to pay for the boys adoption with a doughnut sale last fall, a project which Student Council President Dennis Johnston called one of the school’s “most successful.”With approximately 60 percent of the student body participating, over 2,500 dozen doughnuts were sold in one day.
Students plan to have other special money-raising projects as the period of adoption progresses in order to send the young boy special gifts for Christmas and birthday.
Johnny and his parents live in Oklahoma.
Wednesday, May 27, 1970
Army finally gets message
FT. MCPHERSON, Ga. (AP) — It’s taken nearly nine months, but Jimmy Carpenter apparently has convinced the Army, finally, that it made a mistake in drafting him.
The youth is scheduled for discharge Thursday.
Carpenter, 20, son of a mountain tenant farmer, was drafted last August by the Macon County, N.C., draft board. The action came just as he was preparing to begin his senior year at the Rabun Gap Nacoochee High School in Dillard, Ga., where his family had moved.
It was somewhat surprising — to Carpenter, his teachers and others.
The youth’s father has a heart condition; young Carpenter had been doing most of the work on the family farm, and the family lives on food stamps and earns less than $3,000 a year.
Monday, May 25, 1970
Chickamauga truck driver Carnegie hero
PITTSBURGH (UPI) — The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission has awarded a bronze medal to James F. Shirley, a truck driver from Chickamauga, Ga., for saving his partner from their wrecked tractor-trailer in the face of an impending explosion.
The commission awarded is Shirley and 21 other persons from 10 States and Canada bronze medals and grants totaling $12,500 on Sunday.
Shirley, 28, was cited for saving S.J. Bradley, 32, at South Bay, Fla., May 21, 1969, following a collision with a pickup truck and a tank truck carrying diesel fuel.
The tank was detached and thrust against the trailer just behind the cab and the pickup was in front of it. Bradley, who had been driving, was pinned inside.
A large amount of fuel was spilled, some of which sprayed into the cab, covering Bradley and Shirley.
Flames broke out, but Shirley did not leave the cabin until he succeeded, with difficulty, in freeing Bradley. Shirley then stepped out onto the tank around which flames were rising. As he helped Bradley from the cab, the clothing of both men caught fire.
Tuesday, May 26, 1970
Latest arsenal of nuclear arms being placed in silos
PARSHALL, N.D. (AP) — The latest addition to the nation’s arsenal of nuclear missiles is being slipped into underground silos on the prairies of North Dakota.
Newsmen got a look at one installation of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile Monday, although the rocket’s multiple warhead was not in place as it was lowered from a special vehicle into its underground berth by Air Force crews.
The Air Force wasn’t saying how many of the MIRV — for multiple independently targeted re-entry vehicle — weapons have been placed in silos attached in Minot Air Force Base in northwest North Dakota.
But Monday’s installation was the first one in which news media were notified.
The Pentagon said warheads for the missiles now being installed will be added next month.
The Minuteman III can be equipped either with a single nuclear warhead of the earlier Minuteman I or II or the MIRV, which contains multiple warheads that can be delivered to several different targets.
The new missiles were estimated to cost $300 million with another $150 million spent on the modification of existing launch facilities and launch control centers and the installation of ground support equipment at the 150 silos throughout eight North Dakota counties.
Wednesday, May 27, 1970
Beauty secrets helped Lola
NEW YORK (UPI) — Lola was a girl who got what she wanted, including a king.
The charm of Lola Montez (1818-1861) undoubtedly was one factor in her way with men. But her beauty secrets also undoubtedly helped to make her so appealing that King Louis I of Bavaria fell for the dancer and named her Countess of Lansfeld.
Men all over the world talked and dreamed of the fabled loveliness of the Irish-born girl who as a “Spanish” dancer became the toast of the continent, married three times (never to a noble), lectured in the United States on fashion, gallantry and beauty, and died in New York in the 1861.
Madam Montez also wrote a book, “The Arts and Secrets of Beauty,” only recently discovered and published by Chelsea House, New York. Certainly, it’s easier to go to the nearest cosmetics counter for beauty aids, but what Lola concocted must have worked well, too.
“To give a polished whiteness to the neck and arms,” she suggested this mixture: steep wheat bran, well sifted, for four hours in white wine vinegar, and add to it five yolks of eggs and two greens of ambergris and distill the whole. It should be carefully corked for 12 to 15 days, when it will be fit for use.
For a skin wash, she recommended boiling a small piece of gum benzoin and spirits of wine till it becomes a rich tincture. Fifteen drops of this poured into a glass of water will produce a mixture which looks like milk and emits a most agreeable perfume, she wrote.
Madame Montez said that 19th century Spanish women squeezed orange juice into their eyes to make them brilliant. But to her, the best recipe (and less painful) was to keep good hours. Just enough regular natural sleep is the “great enkindler of woman’s most charming light.”
Lola was against lip coloring artificially. Stay healthy and you won’t need it, she wrote — “there can be no dew on a painted lip.”
One thing about Lola’s recipes, most of the ingredients are available in grocery stores but you’ll have to search for others. The bran, for instance, is stop by many health food stores.
Thursday May 28, 1970
Teaching, triple play Capture sport spotlights
Most of the blame as well as the praise in baseball, is hard to overlook an outstanding pitching performance, but the work of Chris Dilorenzo almost took a backseat to a triple play in an adult softball game.
Dilorenzo hurled a one hitter at Rome Bank Wednesday night to pace his Citizen Federal team to an 8-1 decision in the Rome Pony League action.
Meanwhile, Hermitage, which lost an adult softball game to Carolina Freight, came up with a triple play in the bottom of the third inning. The play developed with Neighbors and Nunley on bat and Winston Roland hit a long fly against the left-field fence. Hermitage’s Bowman made an almost impossible catch and quickly fired the ball into the infield for two easy putouts on the advancing runners.
In another Pony League contest, Home Federal came up with two four run innings to race past First National, 10-1, with Clayton Lundy garnering three hits followed by Mark Hopkins with two safeties. Tim Agan had a pair of hits for the losers.
With Dilorenzo hurling a one hitter, Donnie Davis and Gary Potts came through with two hits each to set the pace at the plate while Tommy Pappalardo had the lone hit for the losers.
James Wilson was the winning hurler as he gave up three hits while Tim Dobson suffered the setback.
Friday, May 29, 1970
School patrol to see Braves
Four busloads of Floyd County schoolboy patrol members, chaperoned by Floyd County police department members and their wives, we’ll leave Rome from the A&P parking lot on McCall Boulevard Saturday at 4:30 p.m., bound for the Atlanta Braves-Philadelphia Phillies game in Atlanta Stadium.
About 200 patrol members are expected to attend the outing, along with some 40 members of the county police softball team and their wives, according to Chief Earl Russell. Sgt. Coy Smith, who is in charge of the schoolboy patrol program, will attend, with Chief Russell, Sgt. and Mrs. Nate McClinic and others.