Sunday, July 5, 1970
Hike in flag sales reported in county
If patriotism is going out of style as many fear, it would be difficult to prove by retailers and manufacturers of flags. Flag sales have increased so rapidly during the past few months that production is running about three months behind orders, according to the manager of one of Rome’s leading department stores.
Interest in the flag has zoomed locally as well as nationally, Fred Warren, manager of G.C. Murphy’s department store, reported that about 1,000 flags have been sold during the past few weeks at the Broad Street store. He said these include all sizes from the small 5-by-6 inch flags to the larger 3-by-5 feet flags
Elmo Smith, manager of Gibson’s Discount Center, reported the sale of about 300 3-by-5 feet flags during the past few weeks. He said flag sales have been very good lately, but he had noticed an increase in flag sales over the last three years in other areas before he came to Rome.
A sales employee of Sears Roebuck & Co. of Rome reported the store had sold its entire stock of flags before the Flag Day celebration held in Rome on June 15. The mail order department reported they had received several orders for flag poles which could be fastened to the sides of houses.
The Rome AMVETS Club has been selling and presenting flags since July 1, 1969. Reese Ballard, post commander, said the club has sold and presented approximately 2,000 flags in Floyd County during the past year. He said the club has sold another 1,000 outside the county in other areas of Georgia.
Local store managers reported that manufacturers have been eight weeks to three months behind on production of flags to fill orders. Flag manufacturers have reported a phenomenal growth in business which has never been equaled in the history of their company, according to a local store manager.
The local Flag Day observance generated a great deal of interest in the flag. The Chamber of Commerce has sold about 200 flag sets for the AMVETS since three days before the observance.
Flags were carried by hundreds of participants in the Flag Day parade. Also, it was a common sight to see flags flying from homes in many neighborhoods.
Thursday, July 9, 1970
Postage due
Concord, N.H. (UPI) – Gov. Walter Peterson’s office had to shell out six cents Wednesday to read a letter from Gov. Claude R. Kirk of Florida.
The letter, mailed July 2, arrived with a postage due stamp on it. An aide to Peterson remarked, “I guess this is just the height of fiscal economy.”
Sunday, July 5, 1970
Kraftsman’s Club to feed the Braves
The Atlanta Braves, currently mired in third place in the National League’s Western Division standings, will be treated to a “championship” meal Sunday, Aug. 16, courtesy of the Kraftsman’s Club.
The Braves are scheduled to go against the New York Mets that afternoon in the stadium. Immediately following the game, members of the Kraftsman’s Club will feed players and club officials barbecue and Brunswick stew, along with all the trimmings, in the clubhouse.
The project was the brainchild of Kraftsman’s Club members Billie McRay, John Ransom and Sam Folger and they, in turn, are serving as tri-chairmen.
“All we want to do is further prove support of the Atlanta Braves,” explained McRay. “When the Braves came to Atlanta, they opened the eyes of the state, and the entire southeast for that matter, to major league sports. Members of the Kraftsman’s Club follow the Braves faithfully.
The Braves, during their winter caravan, visited Rome Kraft.
This is the third project of 1970 involving Floyd County supporters. Previously, Rome Night and Shannon Night were observed at the stadium.
Tuesday, July 7, 1970
Cradle-to-grave insurance plan proposed
WASHINGTON (UPI) – A cradle-to-grave health insurance plan for every American was unveiled today by the blue-ribbon, 100-member Committee for National Health Insurance. It would be financed by workers, employers and government.
Leonard Woodcock, United Auto Workers (UAW) president and committee chairman, said the proposed “health security program” would give millions of health insurance coverage for the first time and would solve many of the nation’s pressing health problems. It would require congressional enactment.
The committee estimated the cost for such a program in 1969 would have been $37 billion. It projected no estimated for 1973, when the plan is proposed to take effect.
Of needed funds, 40 percent would come from federal general tax revenues, 35 percent from an employer payroll tax and 25 percent from a tax on individual income up to $5,000.
Doctors, hospitals and other providers of medical services would agree not to charge their patients, but instead to bill the health security program. Patients thus would not be billed for covered services.
“The insecurity created by the health crisis in America gnaws at the American family, and at the deepest roots of our society,” Woodcock said in a statement.
Woodcock said that he predicted no overnight miracles, “but,” he said, “the basic long-term solutions are in health security.”
The plan would provide these patient benefits:
♦ All necessary doctor services.
♦ All necessary hospital services, nursing home care of up to 120 days for each illness, home health services.
♦ A wide range of mental health services with some limits on psychiatric consultations and hospital care.
♦ Dental care for children up to age 15 when the plan begins, with an increased eligibility age each year until all age groups are covered.
♦ The purchase of many drugs, with an emphasis on drugs and medicines for persons in hospitals and nursing homes and those enrolled in medical group practice plans.
♦ Some therapeutic devices, equipment and appliances such as glasses.
The committee said its plan would absorb the Medicare health insurance plan for the aged and most of the Medicaid program for the needy at an annual increased cost to the federal government of about $6 billion.
Wednesday, July 8, 1970
Cheerleaders at East Rome receive awards
The East Rome High School cheerleading squad was awarded top honors at the Crescendo cheerleading camp held in Lebanon Junction, Ky.
The East Rome cheerleaders received the Coca-Cola Award following competition between over 300 cheerleaders representing schools from the Northeast and Midwest, as well as Southeastern schools. The award is presented to the cheerleading squad named as the best squad by the instructors at the camp.
The cheerleaders learned cheers during the morning sessions and competed in leading cheers at night. The East Rome cheerleading squad also won five blue ribbons in the nightly contests.
The members of the East Rome cheerleading squad are: Lynn Newton, Barbara Prall, Kitty Sellers, Laura Busbin, Kathleen Hight, Nancy Prall, Arlene Gatmaltan, Debra Owens and Kay Scoggins.
Wednesday, July 8, 1970
Paul Izlar pulls upsets in Coosa tennis action
Upsets sprinkled the field in the second day of action in the Coosa Valley Invitational Junior Hard Court Tennis Tournament Tuesday, but only one top seeded performer has fallen.
David Moretz of Augusta, top seeded in the Boys 14-under singles, was surprised Tuesday afternoon by Atlanta’s Paul Izlar, 6-4, 6-4.
Moretz’s defeat places a different light on the division with Bill Busbin stepping into the spotlight. However, Izlar has shown that he must be dealt with before a winner is determined.
In another upset, Kappie Clark of Chattanooga came through with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over second seeded Jana Jackson in the 14-under girls.
Meanwhile, the 10-under boys’ singles championship should be decided today with top-seeded Bud Cox of Atlanta going against Michael Owing. Cox moved to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Andy Ellis, while Owing stopped Jim Evans 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles play will also get underway today on a large scale after a few matches were played Tuesday.
Thursday, July 9, 1970
Lindale Mill donates land for parking
WestPoint-Pepperell has given one-and-one-half acres of land at the Pepperell school site in Lindale to the Floyd County Board of Education.
“We will use this land for student and visitor parking, especially on occasions when we have evening activities going on at the gymnasium and auditorium,” J.W. Sutton, supervising principal of Pepperell schools said.
The deed was presented by C.O. Landers Jr., chairman of the Floyd County Board of Education by R.F. Horsley, manager of the Lindale Plant of WestPoint Pepperell.
“This is the latest in a series of land grants and gifts made by the company which has included two buildings and more than 45 acres of land,” Sutton said.
The first school building on the Pepperell site was built and maintained by the company, which also provided complete maintenance, including janitor service. It was built to house a Junior High School and accommodate the seventh, eighth and ninth grades.
This building and the land it occupied, along with the gymnasium and the land it occupies, were turned over to the county school system in 1940 and 1957.
A year later, a tract of land totaling about 25 acres, which includes the baseball field and adjoining parking area, was turned over to the school system by the company.
An additional 20 acres of land were deeded to the county for the new elementary building in 1962.
Today the Pepperell school site divided the approximately 45 acres of land into an elementary school campus with some 975 students and a high school campus with about the same number of students. It is the largest of 14 campuses in the Floyd County school system.
Friday, July 10, 1970
“Wild Bill” Davis visits barber
Luckily for barbers, most men get a haircut about every two or three weeks. But Billy Davis, 71, of the Dykes Creek area seems to prefer a haircut and shave about every 18 months.
Davis showed up Thursday at Cecil’s Barber Shop in West Rome for his first haircut and shave in nine months. The barefooted Davis, with a long white beard, said his grandchildren had come to see him from Indianapolis, Ind., but were afraid of him because of his long bristles.
Davis decided to let his “regular” barber, Cecil Hughes, have a go at the long hair and beard. Hughes used his clippers on both the head and beard. It took considerably longer to cut the beard since Davis produces more hair on his face than on the top of his head.
When asked why he wore the long beard, Davis said “It makes me look better, it helps hide the wrinkles in my nose.”
The barefooted truck farmer might make a stranger think that Ben Gunn had returned from “Treasure Island” after his 20-year stay.
Davis is better known as “Wild Bill” or “Flip” because of his ability to turn flips in the air when he was younger. He demonstrated his agility by doing a headstand and touching his toes without any difficulty.
He remarked that he had lived three lives during his lifetime – one in the army, one in the trees and one on the farm.
It was obvious from the beginning that Davis was getting the excess of hair removed for his grandchildren and not for himself. He joked about his hair but probably would have preferred to keep it.
When asked how he had managed to remain so healthy and active, he said it was because he spent a lot of time in the wood “coon” hunting and “taking a good drink of whiskey.”
When the haircut and shave were finished, “Bill” was a new man. He wouldn’t need to worry about a haircut and shave for at least another year.