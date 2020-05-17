Monday, May 18, 1970
Berry Woman’s Club installs new officers
Members of the Berry Woman’s Club installed their officers for 1970-71 in the East Ballroom of Krannert Center. The candlelight ceremony was written and conducted by Mrs. John R. Bertrand.
Mrs. Larry Taylor, outgoing president, announced the Berry Woman’s Club Purchase Prize in art was presented to Bill Kolok, a senior art major at Berry, for his prize-winning sculpture titled “Bridge”. This art also received first prize in the Fine Arts Festival.
Following the installation of officers, members were served strawberry dessert, tea and coffee. The dining room was decorated in a world travel motif in honor of a member, Miss Mary Reynolds, who will depart on a world tour this summer.
Hostess for the seated dessert were Mrs. Garland Dickey, chairman, Mrs. Stanley Benson, Mrs. H.L. Dodd, Mrs. Clifford Hill, Mrs. Paul King, Mrs. Roy Kiser, Mrs. Melvin Merrill, Mrs. William Moran and Mrs. W.A. Thompson.
Tuesday, May 19. 1970
Police fail
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – A three-day police watch near a high school football practice field failed to catch the owner of four flowerpots containing marijuana.
Police said Monday they confiscated the plants after the owner failed to appear during the three days. They said the plants would be worth about $20.
Tuesday, May 19, 1970
Wright to toe mound for Pepperell today
Pepperell will begin another best-of-three series today in search of the state Class AA baseball championship on a road trip to Elbert County.
The Dragons, winners of Region 7-AA, will take on the 8-AA champions in a single contest today at Elberton and return to Floyd County on Thursday for the second and third games, if necessary.
Coach Otis Gilbreath scouted the Elbert team and felt that their strongest point was power hitting. “They’re strong, real strong and they don’t worry about getting behind. They feel that the hits will come as well as runs,” Gilbreath said in describing the team.
Gilbreath will sending left-handed Lamar Wright to the mound in today’s contest with the hopes of having the lefty stumping the power laden hitters.
The second game site will be Lindale on Thursday with a 3 p.m. starting time and the third game if necessary. Phil Baker will probably get the starting nod in the first outing with Ken Kizziah available at any time to take a shot on the mound.
The Dragons will open up with Wright on the mound today, Wayne Chastain catching, Kizziah at first base, Johnny Sutton at second, Baker at short shop, Preston Cain at third, Don Jacobs in left, Gary Burkhalter in center and Jimmy Farrer in right field.
The Dragons have a 17-1 won-lost record for the 1970 season.
Monday, May 18, 1970
Tow chains needed
NEW YORK (UPI) – With national seashores open to passenger cars this spring and summer, vacation-bound drivers should make sure to include tow chains in their equipment, along with jack, jack support and shovel.
The deep sands of ocean beaches – or desert areas – can bog down cars and station wagons just as much as snow. That’s why chains are a “must” for those touring these areas. In some cases, such as the Cape Cod National Seashore, cars are inspected by authorities before entering seashore and desert par and camping areas to make sure they have the required tow chains and other equipment.
Wednesday, May 20, 1970
Carpets bring some shocks
BURLINGTON, Vt. (UPI) – It’s a shock – literally – to walk into some homes.
The jolt, according to home furnishings specialist Kay Strassburg of the University of Vermont Extension Service, comes not from any pattern of interior decoration nor clutter. It comes from the carpeting, which gives off a small shock because of static electricity.
“Judging from the increased use of carpeting,” she says, “the experience must be getting more common.”
Static electricity normally flows from a person’s body into the air but during the winter, when homes usually are warm and dry, the electricity builds up in the body. Touching a conductor such as a doorknob or something else metal releases the shock.
A humidifier is one solution to the problem during the winter, Miss Strassburg says. In the summer, when the air is more humid, there normally isn’t as much of a problem.
Commercial sprays can take the shock out of carpets. Start with a light spraying and test it by scuffing on the rug and touching something metal. If jolted, spray lightly again.
Thursday, May 21, 1970
Balloon launch by weather bureau has followers here
It was a weather balloon, according to the U.S. Weather Bureau in Atlanta, but some observers who saw it last night might have been hard to convince that it wasn’t something more.
Reports disagree on the size, shape and speed of the object that floated over Rome about 9 p.m. but agree that all three seemed to change as it sailed across Rome in a generally westerly direction. A few Romans followed it closely enough to give detailed descriptions.
Mrs. Leslie Swann, on her way with her two children and a friend to her home on Lyons Drive, first saw it at 9 p.m. near the Shorter Avenue Church of Christ.
“We thought at first it was a blimp, like the Goodyear ship that used to fly over,” she said. “But then it changed shape, and looked more like a balloon. We thought for a while it might be one of those plastic bag and candle floaters, but it wasn’t bright enough for that. It seemed to be lighted by the moon’s reflection, and the light kept changing with the shape.”
Mrs. Swann’s party drove down Shorter Avenue to keep the object in sight, then down Burnett Ferry Road and Billy Pyle Road for at least 15 minutes. It seemed to change position as well as shape, Mrs. Swann said, so that they never really seemed to get closer to it.
“Once it seemed to be over a construction site,” Mrs. Swann said. “And again it seemed to be hanging over the WLAQ broadcasting antenna. A friend of ours saw it from the Bekaert Steel Wire Corporation on U.S. 411 and said it seemed to look very much the same from there.”
Others followed the object, too. Mrs. Swann told of seeing groups of people on porches and in yards, observing its progress.
The U.S. Weather Bureau in Atlanta, in response to a number of calls, explained the sighting as a weather balloon sent up to investigate the stagnant mass of air reported moving through this area, and Atlanta television stations carried the news.
The explanation quieted the apprehensions most citizens feel when such a sighting is reported, but the feeling remains that not all observers were completely happy with the solution.
Some seemed disappointed.
Thursday, May 21, 1970
How fast can Sapp run hurdles? Answer to come in state meet
Just how fast can John Sapp run the hurdles?
There’s a difference of opinion on this point, although if you want to be precise, he can run the high hurdles in 14.9 seconds and the low hurdles in 20.2 seconds. Those represent his best times of the 1970 regular track season, which came to a close last week.
But Sapp is preparing now for the Georgia Class AA meet Friday and Saturday at Tara Stadium in Clayton County. The West Rome junior joins the best hurdlers from other parts of the state at this time and by late Saturday, one of these boys will be the state champ.
That is just one of several Rome area boys going to Tara Stadium for the state finals. East Rome, Calhoun, Rockmart, Model, among others, all will be represented there as AAA, AA and A teams ring down the curtain on another season.
However, Sapp is significant in that he stands a fairly good chance of coming home with an individual title. Also, he went through the season without once tasting defeat from areas thinclads and this is a rather impressive record itself.
Since he’s a junior, Chieftain Coach Robert Greene thinks Sapp will get better. In fact, he feels that running against stiff competition will help bring Sapp’s times down in the hurdles, and certainly the competition will be stiff in the state meet.
East Rome’s two-mile relay team, which actually started slower than some other teams in the area, now rates as a threat in the state 7-AA title and this established a new school record. In fact, it’s the best mile relay time posted by an area team in many, many years.
Members of that team are Larry Strickland, Fletcher Parks, Dennis Terrell and Jim Warren.
Two other Chiefs have a good chance of picking up high points in the AA meet. Xavier Smith is capable of going 6 ft. 3 in. in the high jump and Chuck Kinnebrew has hurled the discus better than 150 ft. on occasions. If they can duplicate that in Atlanta, then they could bring back a medal.
Finals and field events get underway at 2 p.m. Friday with preliminaries in running events starting at 7 p.m. The windup comes at 2 p.m. Saturday with finals and running events.
Thursday, May 21, 1970
June ceremony for Flag Day
Plans were announced today for a giant June Flag Day rally in Rome designed to draw expressions of patriotism and national unity from thousands of participants.
The Rome News-Tribune will sponsor the observance planned for June 15, and will seek the cooperation and participation of churches, schools, veterans organizations and civic clubs throughout Rome and Floyd County.
Preliminary plans call for an evening march down Broad Street led by the national colors and bands and joined by anyone who wishes to take part. The march would end at Barron Stadium with a patriotic program.
Gold Star mothers, those who have lost sons or daughters in any war, will be guests of honor.
A preliminary steering committee planning the observance includes B.H. (Bob) Richards, Harold L. Aldrich, Charles Patterson, Bernard Storey, Carl Collins, Charles Graves and Coleman Prophett.
Richards said today that both city and county governments have sanctioned the observance and will issue proclamations for the events.
Flag Day officially is June 14 but falls this year on Sunday so the downtown observance is planned for the following day, Richard said.
Further plans for the event will be announced as they are developed, the chairman said.