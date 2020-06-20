Monday, June 22, 1970
Rome paper coasts to 12-5 win
Rome Paper scored seven runs in the first two frames and went on to log a 12-5 victory over Alodex in a slow-pitch softball game Saturday night.
In other games, AA Tires pounded out 17 hits to trounced Pledger, 16-7 and Lewis 66 posted a 7-0 forfeit victory over Burger King.
The Rome Paper boys packed all of their runs in four innings and had little difficulty posting the victory. They had a 7-2 cushion after two innings and it was all downhill after that.
Studdard, Shiflett and Langston all collected three hits for Rome Paper. Moore, Bennett and Grindstaff led Alodex at the plate with two hits apiece.
AA Tires broke loose for five runs in the top of the first frame and then went in front 11-0 before Burger King was able to dent the plate. By then, it was just too late.
Dillingham slammed three hits and Comer rapped a homer for the victors.
Monday, June 22, 1970
Toy pistol used in hijacking plane to Egypt
BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) – A 30-year-old Albanian armed with a toy pistol hijacked a Pan American World Airways 707 jetliner to Cairo today. Egypt’s Middle East News Agency reported.
The Cairo dispatch said there were 133 persons aboard the flight, which originated in Beirut and was scheduled to fly to Rome, Paris and New York. Pan American said earlier the hijacker took over the plane after it left Beirut and was over the Mediterranean. That report said there were 114 passengers on the plane.
The news agency report said all aboard the aircraft disembarked safely in Cairo after the plane came to a stop at the end of the runway of the Cairo International Airport.
The hijacker at Cairo rammed his pistol into the back of Capt. John Burn, the pilot, and ordered everyone to stand clear.
A few minutes later he got off and surrendered to security men. It was only then that it became apparent the weapon was a toy.
Tuesday, June 23, 1970
Chief suffers attack during fire battle
Fire of undetermined origin this morning heavily damaged the County House restaurant on Shorter Avenue.
Rome fire chief Alton Nixon suffered a heart attack while helping fight the blaze and was admitted to Floyd Hospital. He was termed in “fair” condition.
Two companies of the Fire Department answered a call to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. and reported that flames had swept between the roof and ceiling of the building. The roof collapsed within a few minutes but firemen were able to contain the flames and prevent the exterior walls from crumbling.
R.D. Wiseman, owner of the restaurant, declined to make an immediate estimate of damages. He said the building was not insured.
Wednesday, June 24, 1970
Passport difficulty solved, Carters begin England trip
For Mrs. Jean Carter, it must have seemed a few days ago that it was not written in the stars or her to take a trip back to England to visit her family.
In spite of the warmth and generosity shown by her coworkers at Integrated Products – who actually donated the money to buy roundtrip tickets for the soft-spoken English woman and her three children – she found herself on Monday of this week rapidly approaching the day of her scheduled departure, but without a passport she had applied for in May.
Once again friends came to her rescue. It so happened that Bob Bryson, a sales representative for Integrated Products, turned out to the son-in-law of Mrs. Violet Kirby who is district manager for Congressman John Davis.
Bryson suggested that perhaps Davis could be of assistance and proceeded to place a call to his mother-in-law on Monday.
Mrs. Kirby, in turn, telephoned Davis’ Washington office, requesting that they check with the national passport office in Washington to find out what the problem was.
Both the Washington office and Mrs. Kirby feared at that late date the whole thing might be hopeless. This was Monday – the Carter family was scheduled to depart today.
But they did agree to see what they could do and it turned out they could do a lot. The problem, it seems, stemmed from the fact that before the application would be processed, Mrs. Carter needed birth certificates for her two children born in England and one for the Georgia-born husband she had divorced in 1968.
The passport office suggested that Mrs. Carter make an attempt to locate the documents, and at the insistence of the Congressman, agreed to go ahead and issue the passport with the promise they would receive the necessary birth certificates.
Fortunately, Mrs. Carter was able to find the papers she needed, and she and her three children left Atlanta this morning for Washington. At approximately 12:30 today, they were scheduled to arrive in Washington where they were to be met by Davis himself. After the Congressman and Mrs. Carter exchanged papers, she was to be given a red carpet tour of the city during her four-hour layover. Tonight at seven, Davis is scheduled to take her to Baltimore where she will board a trans-Atlantic flight, destination London, England.
Mrs. Carter, who is a native of Hull England, a metropolitan city in the northeastern part of the country, has been in Rome for the past 11 years. During that time, she has not been able to find the money to go back home for a visit.
She initially came here in 1959 with her serviceman husband, but the two were divorced in 1968. Her elder children – Paul, 13, and Carol, 11 – were born in England and knew their grandparents, but the youngest, Gail, 10, had never seen their British relatives.
Money for her two-week trip home was provided last May by fellow coworkers at Integrated Products, who took up a collection and surprised her with the tickets at a special dinner, ostensibly given for all the employees.
Wednesday, June 24, 1970
Hoyt brothers claim Jaycee golf tourney
It may not be unusual for a boy to repeat as champion of the Rome Jaycee Golf Tournament, although it is a rare feat, but it is unusual when the two top finishers reclaim the positions and are brothers.
That is the story for the 1970 tournament as the Hoyt Brothers – Bob and Nat – claimed first and second in the event and will represent the Rome club in the state event scheduled to be held in Macon during August.
Bob and Nat were deadlocked after the first day of play but Bob didn’t like the situation and came up with a two-under par 70 on Tuesday to claim the crown by five strokes. Both boys had fired 74s in Monday’s play. Nat finished with a three over par on the second 18 and ended up second for the two-day event
Joe Holbrook was in third place with a 77-77-154 for the two days. James Day and Sonny Rigos deadlocked for the first flight title, while Gerald Cox and Glenn Gattenby tied for the second flight crown.
Thursday, June 25, 1970
Hawaii resident gets help in finding former pen pal
A letter written to the News-Tribune last week was instrumental in the reuniting of two pen pals who stopped communicating 30 years ago. Mrs. Alma Ogata of Honolulu, Hawaii, sent the letter to the newspaper requesting help in finding her pen pal, whom she knew years ago as Miss Ethel Chidsey.
The letter, dated June 19, reads as follows:
“This morning I contacted the Honolulu Advertiser’s library and got your paper’s name and address. I am wondering if you can locate an old pen pal of mine. It was in the year 1931 when I started corresponding with a girl named Ethel Chidsey who lived on Rural Route something or other, in Rome. We both were in the 5th grade at that time. My name before I got married was Alma Yukiko Sonada and I lived in Kahului, Maui, Hawaii.
I believe it was until about 1940 we kept up our friendship through correspondence, but since that time we have lost contact with each other. No doubt Ethel Chidsey is now married but I do not know her married name. Perhaps you can look in the telephone book and see if one of the Chidsey’s listed in the book is related to her.”
The newspaper contacted Mrs. R.J. Schroeder, whose maiden name was Chidsey, and who is still living in Rome. Mrs. Schroeder turned out to be the sister of the former Ethel Chidsey, and promised to send the letter to her sister, who now resides in Orlando, Fla.
Miss Chidsey, now Mrs. Ethel Chidsey Jones, attended East Rome Elementary, Neely School and Rome High School during her youth. She then attended Sullins Junior College in Virginia for one year, and was a control tower operator during World War II.
The former Miss Chidsey became Mrs. Jones in 1953, and now resides with her 16-year-old son in Orlando, where she is employed by the Florida State Employment Office.
Thursday, June 25, 1970
Son of Gov. Maddox draws jail sentence
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – The elder son of Gov. Lester Maddox pleaded guilty today to a charge of attempted burglar and was sentenced to serve weekends in jail for six months.
Lester Maddox Jr., 26, and another man, Gary Allen Dan, 23, were charged with burglary when a service station was broken into last March.
Maddox also was ordered to pay a $500 fine by Superior Court Judge Mack G. Hicks.
Dean was fined $500 and was placed on probation for five years. He had no previous court record.
Friday, June 26, 1970
Trinity’s dream comes true with groundbreaking Sunday
A dream will come true for the Trinity United Methodist Church Sunday at 3 p.m. when church members gather for groundbreaking ceremonies for a two-story educational building and fellowship hall.
The building, a 8,640 square-foot structure, will feature a fellowship hall with a seating capacity of 300 and a modern kitchen on the first floor, while the top floor will provide space for five classrooms.
The building program was actually started several years ago but did not get actively underway until the last 18 months and was according to the Rev. C. Lavern Mobley, led by the young people. A special church conference was held last Sunday at which time the members of Trinity voted to accept the recommendations of the Building Committee.
The facility will cost $165,000 and construction will begin within the next few days by Bradfield Inc. M.G. Turner is the architect.
The building is expected to be completed around Thanksgiving.
The Rev. C. Lavern Mobley invites all members, former members, and friends to attend the special ground breaking ceremony.