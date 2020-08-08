Sunday, August 2, 1970
Rockmart student cited
ROCKMART – Bonnie Logan, of Rockmart, has been selected to membership in Phi Theta Kappa, a national honor society, at Truett-McConnell College, Cleveland, Ga.
Selection of members is made by the faculty from the upper 10 percent of the student body, based on the student’s total cumulative scholastic average.
Miss Logan is the daughter of J.C. Logan, Rockmart manager of the Atlanta Gas Light Company, and Mrs. Logan, who are former residents of Rome.
Monday, August 3, 1970
Stork made two trips; newsroom tension passes
The newsroom of any newspaper is by nature a nerve-wracking place. Telephones ring continuously, Irate subscribers often come bustling in to complain about why this story was carried, or that this one was left out.
You hear, a day late, about a story that was missed. A wire machine breaks down and all the copy must be “punched” manually.
Th tough stuff, you say. Well, add to this to expectant fathers, sitting side by side in the same office, and the tension gets so thick you can cut it with a knife.
Chris Frazier, with all his nosing and probing around, is somewhat of a nervous fella, anyway. Lately, though, while waiting for Dianne to decide the time was right, he’s been prone to confuse pollution with prostitution, and night school classes with night assignments.
Orbie Thaxtonn, on the other hand, isn’t normally prone to expressions of anxiety. He usually plods along with quiet dispatch, speaking softly and seldom engaging in heated debate, unless it’s over Rockmart sports activities.
Lately, though, Orbie has reached for his phone every time Chris’ rang, and Chris has even cut his long distance telephone calls to 30 minutes in anticipation of a summons home.
Happily, the tension is gone. Dianne led the way, after if a few false starts, and presented Chris with a big boy Saturday. Not to be outdone, Docie answered the call a Sunday and, you guessed it, another big boy.
Thursday, August 6, 1970
STAR House appoint seven new directors
Seven Rome businees, civic, and religious leaders have been named to the Board of Directors of STAR House, the halfway house of North Georgia, Inc.
Elected at the directors meeting held at South Broad United Methodist Church were: Dr. C.J. Wyatt Jr., physician; Jack Rogers, attorney; Robert Hutchins, First National Bank, Rev. Robert Beeland, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church; Dr. Garnet Wilder, First United Methodist Church, James F. O’Shea, international representative Textile Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO, and James Marshall Toole, president of the Rome Central lLabor Council.
A rehabilitation residence for male alcoholics, STAR House opened in Rome in February. It is the newest agency to be included in the United Fund’s 1971 budget.
Sunday, August 2, 1970
Church on Wheels
VINELAND, N.J. (UPI) – With a 2,400 square-mile parish, Father William F. Collins needed a way to get around and salted with a church on wheels — — a house trailer.
Collins, 37 and a native of Atlantic City, ministers especially to the thousands of migrant farm workers and vegetable growing southern New Jersey, many of them Spanish-speaking laborers from Puerto Rico or Cuba.
“Father Bill,” as he is known, is spiritual leader, legal and medical adviser, slide projectionist and social director for his flock. He sees himself as something of a catalyst “to make these workers aware of things.”
The priest, who says Mass daily in different parts of his far-flung parish, feels one of his most important contributions is “educating the workers on the world around them ... housing, laws, politics, medical facilities.”
Collins has been on this job since the spring of 1969, ever since he talked the Camden Chancery into investing $10,000 in a Winnebago motorhome with special fittings. Instead of the normal kitchen fittings it has bookshelves. The bedroom was made into an office with desk, filing cabinet and a television set. A table next to the driver’s seat dash – Collins does his own driving.
Monday, August 3, 1970
Ware fires 77, but gets Cherokee title
CEDARTOWN, Ga. – Bruce Ware made it two in a row Sunday in the Cherokee Amateur Invitational Tournament, although you might say he backed into the title.
Ware, former Cedartown High ace who is headed for East Tennessee State on a golf scholarship, fired a closing round five-over par 77 yesterday to go with his fine four-under 68 on Saturday. This gave him a 145 total for the two-day event.
Fortunately for Ware, the rest of the field didn’t play any better. Mike Malarkey of Chattanooga, Tenn., who won the Southern Amateur several years ago at the Coosa Country Club, finally took honors at Cherokee with a 148 total. He fired a closing round 78 yesterday.
Ware won 1969 title in a sudden-death playoff. He didn’t need extra holes yesterday although at one time it looked as if he was on the verge of giving it away.
He needed 41 strokes to play the front side. He required 20 putts on the first nine holes, including a pair of three putts for pars after reaching par-five greens in two blows.
It looked as if his putting was improving on the back side when he one-putted at No. 10 for a par. But, he then three-putted Nos. 11 and 13 for bogeys. And then he later clinched it with a birdie-four at No. 16 by putting the ball in the cup from the fringe.
Malarkey also required 41 strokes on the front side and then posted a 37 on the incoming nine.
Wednesday, August 5, 1970
Floyd police win annual charity game
The Floyd County Police softball team chalked up its third victory in five years in the annual clash Tuesday night with the City Police at Briggs-Hamler Field. A large and enthusiastic crowd turned out for the event as the county defeated the city 12 to 8.
Proceeds from the game are used for Breakfast Optimist youth activities.
The game was completely dominated through the first six Innings by the county boys with Earl “Big Chief” Russell holding the only two runs with his “dazzling” pitching skills. However the city erupted for six runs in the top of the seventh to close the gap to 11 to 8. But the county added another run in the bottom of the eighth to end the scoring for the night.
Chief Bill “Half Pint” Hart went all the way for the city on the mound and took the loss.
Teams played “superb” ball except for the numerous errors on both sides. The county was able to delight the fans with three home runs. Earl Robinson homered in the third with one man on and Nathan McClinic homered in the fifth also with one aboard. Tommy Evans had a solo round-tripper in the fifth. Kenny Kines starred in the outfield for the city with three fine defensive catches.
Don Wilson, project chairman of the Breakfast Optimist Club, which sponsored the events, presented the WROM trophy to Ben Lucas, chairman of the Rome City Commission who in turn presented the trophy to the County Police to keep until next year.
Thursday, August 6, 1970
Computerized ‘grocery clerk’
WASHINGTON (AP) – A new computerized “grocery clerk” developed to eliminate many chores and retail food stores could mean savings to consumers and shorter lines at checkout stands, the Agriculture Department announced today.
The system, a prototype, five years in development, was scheduled for unveiling today at the USDA’s facility in nearby Hyattsville, Md. Among those expected to attend was Virginia Knauer, White House consumer adviser.
Several pieces of electronic equipment are involved, including a tabulator, memory bank, teletype and scanner. Here’s what they do:
When an item is taken to the store checkout counter, the scanner reads a built-in code and shows the item’s price immediately on a highlighted bar above the tabulator.
After the customer’s order is completely checked he receives an itemized purchase list by name as well as the per unit and per package prices. At the bottom of the customers tape, the total cost of the order, taxes and the number of trading stamps due, if any, are shown.
The system, according to officials, simultaneously maintains an inventory of store shelves.
“This facility promises to hold down retail cost, with savings passed on to the customer,” department officials said.
Friday, August 7, 1970
Rome captures team title in Jaycee tourney
Macon, Ga. (AP) – Mike Fambrough of Valdosta has won a sudden-death playoff to capture the annual Georgia and Jaycee Junior Golf Championship over the 6,383-yard, par-72 Bowden Golf Course. Fambrough birdied the third playoff hole Thursday to edge Brian Persons of Macon. Both youngsters finish regulation play with 54-hole totals of 212 and parred the first two holes of the playoff.
The team championship in the Georgia event went to Rome with an overall score of 890. Savannah finished second at 908.