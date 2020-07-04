Wednesday July 1, 1970
Diamond attracts attention
MANHASSET, N.Y. (UPI) – A $30,000 eight-carat diamond on the finger of Mrs. Edythe Gottlieb attracted some undesired attention Tuesday.
The 48-year-old woman from Kings Point told the detective that a man forced his way into her car, handcuffed her to the steering wheel and made off with the ring.
Wednesday, July 1, 1970
Textile firm named in suit
WASHINGTON (AP) – West Point-Pepperell and four other textile firms were accused Tuesday by the U.S. Justice Department of conspiring with wholesale and retail dealers to eliminate competition in the retail sale of trademarked bedding.
The five suits, filed in District Court in New York, said each of the firms conspired to stabilize retail prices of prime line sheets and pillowcases.
The alleged conspiracies, which existed only between the particular mill and its sales outlets, consisted of restricting wholesale or retail sales by certain outlets and establishing a price below which the product cannot be sold.
Also filed were proposed consent judgments which would end the cases by obtaining an agreement from the textile firms to terminate their alleged activities. The consent orders would prohibit so-called fair-trade pricing by any of the firms for four years.
Thursday, July 2, 1970
Berry to compete in All-American water ski meet
Tom Berry of Rome is slated to compete in the 17th Annual All-American Water Ski Championships the Fourth of July weekend at Cypress Gardens, Fla.
Competition is expected to be keen as many of the world’s finest skiers are on tap for the prestigious events. In tournament action, Berry will test his skiing skill in slalom, trick and jumping competition.
Practice time for competitors is scheduled for July 2-3. Official competition begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with slalom and tricks. Jumping begins Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Awards will be presented to skiers finishing in the first three slots of their division.
An award will also be given to the overall winners of each of the five divisions in the tournament. Tournament divisions are: senior men, 35 and over; men 17-35; boys 13-16 and junior boys 12 and under combined; women 17-29; girls 13-16; and junior girls 12 and under combined.
Spectators are welcome and can watch tournament action from the covered 1,000-seat stadium complex. The class “A” invitational tournament is sanctioned by the American Water Ski Association.
Thursday, July 2, 1970
Faster mail service eyed by post office
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Post Office, which brought you zip codes, is thinking about abbreviated addresses to speed the flow of mail.
Research researchers probing quote human problem areas in moving the mail have found the operators of letter sorting machines, LSM, help determine how fast mail flows.
The faster they read addresses and punch in three-digit numeric codes that send letters into the proper receptacles, the faster the mail is delivered.
At the present rate of 60 letters a minute, the operator has one second to read an address, recall the proper code and punch it in before the next letter comes up.
“This constitutes a considerable memory task for the operator,” National Bureau of Standards Scientists said in a report for the Post Office.
To help lighten such mental burdens, the government is experimenting with shorter work cycles, variable sorting speeds and ways to cut address reading time.
If things turn out well, the researchers said, “methods for encoding or abbreviated addresses can then be based on a good estimate of human ability to use the method quickly and accurately.”
Other ideas under investigation include machines to sort the mail with voice commands instead of a keyboard, and using television viewing of the mail to allow the LSM operator to be removed from the noisy, dusty operating floor.
Friday, July 3, 1970
Two new officials assumed duties with school system
Roy Goolsby, Rome’s new assistant school superintendent, has now taken over his new duties, and the school system has also added George W. Kemp, formerly of LaGrange, in a new position, director of maintenance.
Goolsby comes to Rome from Dalton, where he was principal of Eastbrook High School. Prior to then, he worked five years in the schools of Talbot County and spent six years in Greenville as principal of the high school there.
Originally from Woodland, Goolsby received his bachelor of science degree in education from Georgia Southern and a master’s degree in education from the University of Georgia.
He is affiliated with the Methodist church and is a member of both the National Education Association and the Georgia Education Association.
He is married to the former Miss Beverly Todd of Gay, Ga. They have two sons, Todd, 4, and Jeff, 2, and live at 16 Westlyn Drive.
Kemp, the new director of maintenance, will actually be assuming some of the duties formerly held by the assistant school superintendent. According to superintendent Jessie C. Laseter, in addition to having responsibility for the overall maintenance and operation of the city schools he will work on the building program. This, according to Laseter, will free Goolsoby to spend more time on the system’s instructional program.
Kemp, a native of Bowdon, attended Berry College for two years before transferring to Georgia Southern, where he received a bachelor of science degree in industrial education. He earned his master’s degree in school administration at Auburn University.
For 10 years, Kemp taught industrial art in schools in Bassett, Va., and Canton and LaGrange, Ga. He was principal of an elementary school in LaGrange for two years and also spent three years in that city as a general contractor.
His memberships include the Kiwanis Club, the Jaycees, the National Education Association and the Georgia Education Association. He is affiliated with the Methodist church.
He and his wife, the former Miss Edna Faye Morgan, are making their home in Cave Spring. They have three children, Kathleen, 12, George Wallace Jr., 8, and Elizabeth, 5.
Friday, July 3, 1970
Special softball, baseball tilts spotlight July 4 observance
Athletic events will not be left out of the Fourth of July celebration Saturday with baseball and softball highlighting the big program planned for Rome.
The Pony League citywide tournament will begin today with single-elimination contests on tap. The pairings for today has Elks against Home Federal at 4:30 p.m. J. L. Todd goes against First National at 6:30 p.m. and National City meets Brighton at 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Pepperell will take on the J. L. Todd-First National winner at 4:30 p.m. Battey Machinery is pitted against Citizens Federal at 6:30 p.m. and Rome Bank goes against the Elks-Home Federal winner at 8:30 p.m.
The survivors will begin double-elimination competition on Monday. Meanwhile, the Fourth of July will have exhibition baseball on the 9-12 League level with three games on tap, while softball all-star teams will collide in the holiday observance program.
Seven softball leagues will be involved in the Saturday program with 160 persons taking part.
The all-star games have become a regular part of the Fourth of July observance.
Activities get underway at 4 p.m. at Riverside Park when the Lassie League takes the field for an all-star game. This game matches the number one team in the league against all-stars from other league teams.
At 5 p.m. the National League all-stars collide with the Church all-stars. An hour later it’s the American League against the Southern League, and then winding up the softball games at 7 p.m. will be the Community League against the Industrial League.
The 9-12 League contest will have a visiting Aragon team on hand to participate in the second battle of the program. Aragon will tackle Volkswagen at 5:15 p.m. in a game that will be of interest to both local and area fans.
Meanwhile, Motor Contract will meet Georgia Kraft at 3:30 p.m. and the final tilt will be between B & H and Jaycee at 7 p.m.
All contests will be completed in time for the fans to witness the fireworks display scheduled by the Rome Recreation Department.
Youth activities will also sponsor its annual barbecue beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 8 p.m.
Also, the Rome Softball Association will award several “door prizes” to fans. There is no admission to the program.