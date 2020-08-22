Sunday, Aug. 16, 1970
Floyd officer averts drowning
Keeping the peace and saving lives comes naturally to a policeman, even on vacation.
The prompt action of an officer accustomed to emergencies was responsible for the saving of a man’s life a few days ago, when Floyd County police Sgt. Coy Smith and his wife were spending a few days of vacation in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“My wife and I were sitting at a table beside the swimming pool,” Sgt. Smith said when asked about the incident. “when I noticed a man out in deep water who seemed to be in trouble. He wasn’t thrashing around, just floating under the surface.”
Smith, who fortunately was wearing swimming trunks at the time, jumped into the pool and dragged the man from the water.
“He looked like a dead man,” Smith said. “He wasn’t breathing and his skin was dead white…I gave him artificial respiration anyway, and after about 15 minutes he coughed up several mouthfuls of blood and water.”
An ambulance, called when Smith began resuscitation, came a little later and took the victim to a hospital.
Accustomed to action and emergency, Sgt. Smith might have forgotten the incident, but for a letter he received later.
The letter was from the vacationer whose life he had saved, a 63-year-old barber named Nick Ritz, of Youngstown, Ohio, expressing thanks.
Ritz could not swim, the letter said, and found himself choked when he strayed into the deeper section of the motel pool and inhaled water. He was taken to a hospital and later to the home of his son at Winter Park, Fla., where he recovered in a few days and returned to Youngstown.
The letter also contained a sum of money, which Sgt. Smith plans to donate to his church.
A postscript added: “I always admire law officers, for they do much good besides keeping the peace.”
He has his life to justify that respect.
Monday, Aug. 17, 1970
Hoyt, Clark join hole-in-one club
While his three sons were off in a low-ball-tournament, pop Wade Hoyt had his own thing going this past weekend at the Coosa Country Club. As a matter of fact, Hoyt and Buddy Clark really got into the swing of things.
Hoyt drilled a 7-iron into the cup for an “ace” Saturday at Coosa’s tough No. 10 hole. About 24 hours later, Clark hit a well-placed 9-iron for an “ace” at the Kraftsman’s Club No. 3 hole.
Hoyt was playing in a friendly match with Bill Holbrook. Buster Horton and Jim Bryson and had played the front side in 39 strokes, three over par.
However, his hole-in-one really got him going on the back side and he came in with a five-under 31 for a fine round of 70.
Clark was competing in the low-ball tournament at the Kraftsman’s Club when he connected with his excellent shot. His 9-iron hit just on the front of the green, bounced once and then rolled into the cup.
He went on to birdie the next hole, just to prove that the “ace” didn’t unnerve him.
He was playing in the foursome with Jim Yarbrough, Arthur Scott and Don Biggers.
Sunday, Aug. 16, 1970
New phone for Rome fire calls
An expansion of reporting services to the public by Rome’s Fire Department was announced by Asst. Chief R.C. Williamson, with a corresponding change of telephone numbers for the new equipment.
The new system, Asst. Chief Williamson stated, will greatly improve service to citizens by insuring immediate response, avoiding the delay caused at present by limited calling facilities.
“Our new system will assure you a line open any time you call,” Williamson said. “It will also help us to eliminate unlawful alarms to our department.”
The new installation, with changes of telephone numbers, will take place on Monday.
New number for reporting fires will be 235-5533. New number for Number One Fire Station will be 235-5535, and for the Chief’s office will be 235-5536.
All citizens are requested to write the new number for reporting fires – 235-5533 – in their telephone directories, or to keep close at hand for emergency.
The new installation, which features multiple telephones, will greatly facilitate prompt response to legitimate calls reporting fires, Asst. Chief Williamson said, as well as making it easier to reduce the number of unlawful alarms currently turned in.
Tuesday Aug. 18, 1970
Local models introduce Fahy’s back-to-school fashions for fall
A most enthusiastic audience of Rome’s young set attended Fahy’s fashion show featuring “Back to School” designs. Fashions included colorful pant suits, the new Longuette look in casual and exotic evening wear.
Models were from local schools, colleges and Fahy Store associates Kathy Baird, Diane Barton, Rome’s Junior Miss, June Carver, Nancy Kiser, Janice Lee, Joy Lindsey, Nary Siegell, Daine Smith, Barbara Mull, Patsy Smith and Marsha Williams.
Mrs. Herman Holcombe, former Mrs. Rome, was commentator and was lovely in a simple black pants ensemble by Koret of California. Background music was by Steve Aired at the Hammond Organ.
As Mrs. Holcombe introduced each model, she described each fashion individually as the girls walked down the runway showing off her becoming apparel from Famous Name fashions for which Fahy’s is known.
The fashion show was under the direction of Mrs. Herbert Miller, Fashion Merchandise Manager, Nancy Kiser, Sportswear Manager and Co-ordinator. Assisting were Jeanie Maxwell and Miss Mary Hubbard.
Mr. Charles Hardaker, President of Fahy’s, stated “The Fahy Store is proud to be able to feature the new Fall Look for the girls of our area. Our fashions are seen in all the leading magazines, and Rome people appreciate the fashions they know so well.”
Wed. Aug. 19, 1970
Mother aims to counteract women’s liberation effort
LOS ANGELES (AP) – A mother of eight is promoting Sept. 30 as a national “Celebration of Womanhood Day” – partly to counteract the women’s liberation movement “Strike Day” Aug. 26.
Helen Andelin, 50, of Santa Barbara says each wife should wear her “most frilly, feminine dress” Sept. 30 and should “sing before breakfast – or turn on music.”
Each wife also should serve her husband “a delicious breakfast with a smile – in bed, if possible” and should “tell him how great he is.”
The date has no special significance, she said. Aug. 26 is the 50th anniversary of the day the 19th Amendment went into effect, guaranteeing women the right to vote.
She said women she had contacted in several other cities – including Dallas, Denver and Phoenix – were helping her promote the womanhood day.
She said she also is mailing material to 5,000 persons on a list used by a foundation she established to handle a book, “Fascinating Womanhood,” that she wrote five years ago.
“I didn’t start out opposing women’s liberation movements,” Mrs. Andelin said in an interview from Santa Barbara. “I really didn’t know much about them five years ago. But when I realized that women’s lib was destroying our femininity that men love so much, I started speaking out against the movement.”
She said most of the women’s lib people are “basically unhappy people.”
Her husband is a retired dentist who published her book.
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1970
Benefit game for Humane Society set
A group of disc jockeys and news announcers from Rome radio stations will play a benefit basketball game against the East Rome Gladiators Class AA State Champions Friday at 8 p.m. at Memorial Gym. Proceeds from the event will go to the Rome-Floyd County Humane Society in its efforts to establish a staffed animal shelter for the area.
Representing the Rome Radio All Star Team will be Nell Reagan, Clarence Salmon, Darrell Wood, Jerry Rucker, Tony Gilleland, Larry Barton, Ron LaPann, John Adams and others. Bob Kerce, county softball star, will be waterboy for the all-stars.
The East Rome Gladiators will be paced by their outstanding center, Ronnie Aldridge, who recently participated in the North-South All Star Game at Macon. The defending state champs include Guy Wardlaw, Earl Wilkerson, Fletcher Parks, Larry Strickland and Archie McKinney.
Coaches Doug Rogers of Shorter College and Wayne Huntley of Pepperell will referee the game.
Admission will be $! For adults and 50 cents for students.
Thursday, Aug. 20, 1970
Rome Girls Club plans fashion show Saturday
The Rome Girls Club will sponsor a “back to school” fashion show Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Rome Civic Center. Several door prizes will be given, and all proceeds will be for the benefit of the Rome Girls Club.
Tickets are $1 for adults and 50 cents for children, and are available from any members of the Girls Club Board of Trustees
Coordinated by The Cotton Producers Institute and McCall Patterns, the collection of cotton to be modeled suggests the right look for any activity for a typical fall day. Representing and modeling for The Buttercup will be Miss Sheryl Montgomery, and modeling for Bette’s Fashions will be Miss Phyllis Price. Mrs. Rosa Montgomery and Miss Barbara Ann Ballenger will be commentators.
Tickets for the fashion show will be available at the door, and everyone is invited to attend.
Friday, Aug. 21, 1970
Dr. Dixon, Mrs. Campbell named to Berry posts
Dr. Calvert R. Dixon is appointed to the Berry College faculty as professor of psychology and Isabel Campbell as assistant professor of education, academic dean Thomas W. Gandy announced today.
Dixon moves to Berry from East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., where he was an associate professor of psychology. He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees from Florida State University, and he earned his Ph.D. from East Coast University in Dade City, Fla.
Dixon’s professional experience includes membership in numerous honorary organizations, chairmanship of Florida’s Children’s Commission, district chairmanship of the Florida Education Association National Men of Science and participation in a 1959 White House educational conference. He has had a book recently published on “Readings in Child and Developmental Psychology” and has written numerous articles for educational publications
Mrs. Campbell is a native of Floyd County and the wife of Berry Academy Headmaster Frank Campbell. She was previously reading consultant for the Floyd County schools, supervisor of the Reading Clinic for the Rome city schools and remedial reading teacher for the Polk County schools. She is a member of numerous professional societies.