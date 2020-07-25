Sunday, July 19, 1970
Scout attends conservation camp
Cecilia Gill, a member of senior Girl Scout troop 933, will be the only senior scout from Georgia attending National Heritage, a conservation study at Camp Henry Kaufman, Bolivar, Pa.
Miss Gill, a junior at East Rome High School, is the daughter of Mr. And Mrs. John J. Gill, 511 East 11th St. She has been in Girl Scouts for eight years, three years as a junior scout, three years as a cadet, and two as a senior scout.
Miss Gill flew to Legionier, Pa., on Thursday and will return to Rome on Aug. 3. She will do primitive camping with approximately 89 other senior scouts from all over the United States. Three days before the event and three days afterward will be spent in the home of a Pennsylvania family. The purpose of the program is to give the older Girl Scouts a broad picture of the philosophy of conservation and of conservation needs and practices.
While living at Camp Henry Kaufman, participants will take part in lectures and field trips to see United States soil and water conservation projects. An aerial observation tour will also be included. Experts will explain and illustrate the highlights of ecology, wildlife management, geology, soil and water conservation, and forestry management. Emphasis will be on how the use and abuse of these elements affect our life. Participants will have an opportunity to take part in an actual conservation work project.
The projects and lectures will cover most of the requirements for the Ranger Aide bar, and will help each girl acquire and appreciation of the world of nature in which she lives.
Two other senior scouts from Georgia will be attending a “Discovery” camp on property adjacent to Camp Hidden Falls, Dingmans Ferry, Pa., in the Pocono mountains. They are Louise (Fluggy) Shedd of Troop 459, Atlanta, and Julie Donaldson, Troop 77, Chamblee.
The Girl Scouts is a member agency of the United Fund of Rome and Floyd County.
Sunday, July 19, 1970
Lions Clubs plan light bulb canvass
The Rome and Floyd County Lions Clubs will conduct their annual light bulb sale Aug. 3-4 and 10-11, according to Ed Swint, junior chairman.
Members will conduct a house-to-house canvass, and proceeds from the sale will be used to purchase glasses for indigent persons in the city and county. The clubs also contribute to the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Incorporated, which aids sight victims throughout the state.
Tuesday, July 21, 1970
Neat and tidy
LONDON (UPI) – A Royal Navy spokesman said Monday British sailors will be allowed to grow their hair “fuller than has been customary” but still must receive permission from commanders either to grow beards or to shave them off.
The spokesman said although hair will be allowed longer it must be “neat and tidy.”
Davis asks help for employees of Aragon plant
ARAGON, Ga. (UPI) – Congressman John Davis of Georgia 7th District sought state help today for this small northwest Georgia town which is faced with the closing of its principal industry.
United Merchants and Manufacturers Inc. announced last week it would close its clothing mill which employs about 500 persons. The closing is expected to be completed by mid-August.
Davis asked State Labor Commissioner Sam Caldwell to send a special team here to help residents find new jobs and to file claims for unemployment benefits.
The congressman also called on Lewis Truman, executive director of the Department of Industry and Trade, to make every effort to find a new industry for Aragon.
Wednesday, July 22, 1970
McClain-Sealock Post officers installed
Installation of officers in the McClain-Sealock Post 136 of the American Legion was conducted by Department Commander C.B. “Pete” Burke.
Also present at the ceremonies for Department Senior Vice Commander Horace Borders, past District Commander Harold Hardin, several district officers and several officers from Post 5 of Rome.
The new officers are Commander Donald Smith, Senior Vice Commander Doyle Lumpkin; Junior Vice Commanders Harvey Brown, Robert Mitchell, Felix Mathis, and James Melton; Finance Officer Edward Jackson; Chaplain and Service Officer Elmer Dillingham; Historian Claude Brown; Adjutant Harold Dillingham; Sergeants-at-Arms Jack Mathis and John Blalock.
In a special presentation made at the meeting, Hoyt Holcomb was named “Mr. Legionnaire” of the year at the Lindale Post.
Thursday, July 23, 1970
Hurricane-killer plans move ahead
MIAMI (AP) – Dozens of scientists and flight crewman from Miami to New Mexico, poised for a “massive and repeated” chemical seeding assault on the next suitable hurricane, went on 48-hour alert Wednesday for Project Stormfury.
They hope to come up with final proof this season that man has finally learned the secret of weakening destructive hurricanes.
Scientist directing the hurricane killer program believe encouraging results were obtained last year when Hurricane Debbie was seen twice from the Stormfury base in Puerto Rico.
Before the first seeding on Aug. 18, Debbie’s maximum winds were 96 knots. After five runs through the storm by seeding planes winds had dropped to 68 knots.
In the 1970 Stormfury season, scientists and flyers from Miami, Puerto Rico, New Mexico and North Carolina will put squadrons of planes into the air when the next suitable storm forms in the Atlantic or Caribbean. The team will remain on alert until Oct. 31.
Dr. R. Cecil Gentry, director of Project Stormfury and head of the Miami-based National Hurricane Research Laboratory, said his team will try to seed “massively and repeatedly” the next suitable hurricane.
“The thing that seems obvious is that since the 1969 experiment suggests — so strongly that hurricane modification was accomplished — they must be repeated on one or more additional storms as soon as practical seek further confirmation,” Dr. Gentry said
Friday, July 24, 1970
Emblem contest rules outlined
Details of the Floyd County Emblem Contest have been announced, according to Horace L. Cline, chairman of the board. The emblem will be displayed on all Floyd County vehicles and generally will be used as the symbol of local government for Floyd County.
The contest is open to any resident of Floyd County or student attending school in Floyd County.
Cline stated that the emblem should reflect generally the principles and ideals of Floyd County government and its goals for the achievement of a purposeful local self-government.
The emblem may be of any shape and must not be greater than 14 inches in size, measured from any outer edge to any outer edge, and must be drawn on any white medium. Illustration board is preferred, but it is not required. A maximum of three colors may be used in the design, any method of coloring will be acceptable.
The applicants name, address and telephone number should be inscribed on the reverse side of the design. All entries are to be delivered to the Cooperative Extension Service, Room 205, Courthouse Annex not later than noon on Oct. 22. All entries become the property of Floyd County. The winner of the contest will be awarded an engraved plaque in formal ceremonies.
Need underwater traffic control
WASHINGTON (UPI) – Not even in the depths of the sea can man hope forever to escape the dangers of congested traffic.
According to a report submitted to the Coast Guard by the National Academy of Sciences Committee, increasing underwater traffic eventually will require safety measures roughly similar to those now in force on the highways and turnpikes of land.
From now on, the report suggests, more and more submersibles of one kind or another, engaged in recreational, commercial, or industrial pursuits, will be operating beneath the waves.
And this, says report, will necessitate establishment of federal standards for underwater communications plus ways of marking obstructions, delineating traffic lanes, detecting other submersibles, and carrying out search and rescue missions.
The need for underwater traffic control is not particularly pressing at the moment. But because of what the future seems to hold, the President’s Marine Sciences Council asked the Coast Guard to see what ought to be done.