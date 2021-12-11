Sunday, November 28, 1971
Santa visits Rome Monday
Santa Claus will arrive in Rome on Monday to ride in the annual Christmas parade down Broad Street, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The parade this year will feature beauty queens, cheerleaders, high school marching bands, floats, bellringers, Scouts, antique automobiles and Santa’s 100-passenger rocket sleigh.
Santa and his helpers will remain in Rome on Tuesday and Wednesday to give children free rides in the sleigh. Free tickets may be obtained from Rome area merchants during the annual Rome Days Sale which ends Monday.
Monday, November 29, 1971
‘Beginning to iron out problems’ — Doug
Doug Rogers believes his Shorter Hawks are ready to play ball now that they’ve put together a two-game winning streak and finished third in the sixth annual Thanksgiving Tournament at Tennessee Temple.
“I believe we are beginning to iron out our problems,” Rogers said Sunday. “Of course, we’ll welcome the return of Steve Hatch to the lineup.”
For the uniformed hatch is the only starter back off last year’s club, but he went out with an injury in the season’s first game.
Right now Hatch is still recovering and December 11 is the tentative date of his return.
“But we won’t use him until we’re sure he’s fully recovered,” Rogers added.
The Hawks, after dropping their opener in the tournament to Montavaello, rebounded with victories over Covenant and Baptist and Christian College to finish third in the holiday tournament. That loss to Montavello was by an 80-61 count, whereas the Hawks beat Covenant, 90-83, and Baptist Christian, 85-81.
Shorter is now 3-3 on the season and plays on the road Wednesday at Southern Tech.
Dennis Kinnebrew, Ala Parker, Marvin Earnest and Ernest Moses were the most consistent performers in the tournament. Kinnebrew was the only Hawk to make the all-tournament squad.
In the opening day loss, Kinnebrew led the Hawks with 17 points with Moses and Parker hitting 16 and 12 points, respectively. Then against Covenant, Moses pumped in 30 points, Kinnebrew got 14 and both Earnest and Parker scored 15 each. Also, Kinnebrew claimed a total of 26 rebounds in that game.
In the game with Baptist Christian, Parker led the way with 29 points, including a 13-for-21 performance from the floor. Earnest and Moses scored 17 each and Kinnebrew added 12 more.
Tuesday, November 30, 1971
Elephant profits
Gov. Chalong Watcharkorn of the northeastern province of Surin said Monday the province made a $10,000 profit on this year’s elephant roundup.
The roundup, held last weekend, is one of Thailand’s top tourist attractions.
The governor said part of the profit would be used to develop two elephant-breeding villages.
