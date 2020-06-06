Monday, June 8, 1970
Pepperell band officers named
The Pepperell High School Band has named officers for the 1970-71 school year: captain – Dale Shiflett; brass lieutenant – Charles Burkhalter; woodwind lieutenant – Donna Greene; percussion lieutenant – Wesley Starr; secretary – Carla Lumpkin; and librarian – Jane Darby.
Members of the color guard are Penny Haney, Diane Hutchins and Robin Tucker. Majorettes are Branna Bright, Deborah Dudley, Kathy Eden, Carla Lumpkin, and Pam Rush, head majorette. The drum majorette for next year is Elizabeth Culp.
Wall Street award received by Lloyd
Mather Lloyd, a student at Berry College and the son of Mr. and Mrs. M.B. Lloyd, 5 Wentworth Place, has been awarded the Wall Street Journal Student Achievement Award.
Given for exceptional scholarship and contributions during the entire college career, the award is highly prized by business administration students in colleges and universities across the nation. The award was made to Lloyd by Berry College’s business administration department.
Tuesday, June 9, 1970
Finnish frolic
HELSINKI (UPI) – Police called to quiet a party on a ship in Helsinki’s harbor found a naked man hanging over the ship’s side trying to drag a large net aboard. In the net were a struggling man and woman, both nude. The three were charged with being drunk.
Thursday, June 11, 1970
Two Pepperell High School students attend Girls State
Two Pepperell High School juniors, Velva Paralee Cordell of Silver Creek Rte. 1, and Donna Freeman of 6 Lombardy Way, are attending the 25th Annual Girls State in Athens. They were selected by McClain-Sealock Unit 136, American Legion Auxiliary.
The objective of Girls State is to educate youth to the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship.
Miss Cordell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cordell, has been a member of the Junior Honor Society for two years and has served as president of the Future Homemakers Association. She was secretary of her freshman class and treasurer of her sophomore class. She is a member of the Christian Council and the Library Club.
Miss Freeman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Dave Freeman, was secretary of her sophomore class and treasurer of her freshman class. She has been a member of the FHA Club, Christian Council and Junior Honor Freeman served as president of the Library Club and co-editor of the Golden Torch. She also was a member of the Miss Pepperell Court.
B&S ends Legion victory string
B&S Constructional finally ended Legion’s victory string at 10 straight Monday night, but it took an extra inning to turn the trick.
The B&S boys posted a 6-4 victory with a two-run rally in the eighth frame after the two clubs had battled to a 4-4 standoff through the regulation game. The loss lowered Legion’s record to 10-1, while B&S remains in second place with a 9-2 record.
In other Community League games, the Redskins defeated Rome Loan, 9-6, and Mathis Grocery whipped Atlanta Gas Light, 10-3.
In three National League games, Watters Motor Company upended Rome Police, 20-0; Brannon Brothers stopped Hermitage, 19-7, and Rome Transit rolled over Carolina Freight, 18-7. The league’s No. 1 team, Nellis Ryun, didn’t see action.
B&S jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and then was ahead, 3-1, after two innings of play. However, Legion broke loose for two runs in the bottom of the fifth to knot the score.
It stayed that way until B&S used two hits and made them good for two runs in the eighth.
Jimmy Long banged out three hits, while Jerome Webb and Wright Bagby had two each for the winners. Dickie Sapp, Johnny Dill and Buddy Minshew all picked up two hits for Legion.
Steve Bramblett and D. Rush collected three hits each to lead the way for the Redskins in their win over Rome Loan. The winners scored six runs in the last three innings to come from behind for the victory.
Tommy Shiftlett, Snow and Ely all had two hits for Rome Loan.
Mathis Grocery scored five times in the second and had little difficulty whipping Atlanta Gas. Darrell nelson and Slugger Howren led the way with three hits apiece. For the losers, Doug Price was tops with a perfect three-for-three night, including a homer.
Watters Motor Company scored 13 times in the first frame and coasted the rest of the way. Early had four hits, with Bradshaw, Sloan and V. Early picking up three apiece for the winners. Smith, Thompson and Kilgo got two hits apiece for the policemen.
Brannon Brothers jumped out to a 10-5 lead after two innings and then scored eight times in the fourth for its win. Burkhalter with four hits and Broadway, Roach and Baker with three hits each paced the winners. Bratcher, Ballard and Casey had two hits for Hermitage.
Goosby and Escoe blasted home runs to set the pace in Rome Transit’s victory over Carolina Freight. Also, M. Buck, Lawler and C. Cook had three hits each for the winners.
Thursday, June 11, 1970
Shorter student is Miss Georgia division winner
A 1970 graduate of Shorter College and the reigning Miss Cartersville, Jackie Dean Alder, has won the talent division preliminary in the Miss Georgia Pageant competition being held in Columbus.
The 21-year-old beauty majored in music at Shorter. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayland Alder of 108 Valley Drive, Cartersville.
Jackie sang an aria from Romeo and Juliet in the talent competition.
She also won the talent division in last year’s competition of the Miss Georgia Pageant when she held the title of Miss Shorter.
The Cartersville High graduate will now compete in the finals of the pageant to be held Saturday in Columbus.
While at Shorter, she was active in the concert choir and the Shorter Chorale. She is a member of Pi Sigma sorority and was named to “Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.”
Miss Atlanta, Carol Jean Hunt, 20, was the winner in the swimsuit competition Wednesday night.
Friday, June 12, 1970
Army enlistments down
WASHINGTON (AP) – An unexpected drop in Army enlistments last month could herald trouble for Pentagon hopes of cutting the draft to as low as 150,000 men this year.
The Army said enlistments in May totaled 7,629.
Officials were unable to explain the drop, except to note a sharp upturn in antiwar demonstrations during May as a result of the U.S. drive into Cambodia.
Defense officials indicated they will pay close attention to the trend in enlistments this month and next – when the end of school traditionally brings more volunteers in hopes the situation rights itself.
Any deficit in enlistments is made up by increasing draft calls in future months.
The Pentagon on Thursday announced a July draft call of 15,000 young men for the Army.
Sources said this call would have been lower were it not for the unanticipated fall off in last month’s enlistments.
Friday, June 12, 1970
Golfers eye title in Callier low-ball
Golfers get back into the swing of things Saturday morning at Callier Springs Country Club when they tee off in a two-day low-ball tournament.
Entries in the 36-hole meet will be accepted up to 6 p.m. today and qualifying is not necessary, officials announced. Entry fee is $15 per team and merchandise will be awarded the first three teams in each flight.
The course has been open for practice all week and area amateurs took advantage of this to get their games in shape. This is the first tournament in the area since mid-May.
Most of the best players in the area are in the field, including Herbert Joyce and Reed Davis, who won this tournament last year.
Since teams did not have to qualify, there’ll be a mad scramble tomorrow for berths in the championship flight. Officials think it’ll take a sub-par score just to accomplish this.
In the meantime, entries begin coming in tomorrow for the Seventh Annual Herbert A. Kidd Memorial Golf Tournament, scheduled next weekend at the Kraftsman’s Club.
This is the only tournament in Northwest Georgia still open to both pros and amateurs. It officers a total jackpot of $3,000, with $2,000 earmarked for the club professionals.
A capacity field of 96 amateurs and 25-30 pros are expected.