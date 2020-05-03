Friday, May 1, 1970
Busy weekend in store for five Rome golfers
The weekend promises to be an entertaining one for golf fans in the Rome area, but it’ll be especially busy for five golfers.
The Kraftsman’s Club low-ball tournament starts tomorrow and winds up Sunday. In addition, the rain-delayed Coosa Country Club amateur invitational concludes Sunday.
Five golfers are playing in both events and this means they will play 36 holes Sunday – 18 in the morning at Coosa and 18 in the afternoon at the Kraftsman’s Club.
Officials of Coosa realized this might be the case when they were forced to call off their final round last Sunday for the 32-man championship flight. As a result, they set play to begin at 9 a.m.
On the other hand, Kraftsman’s Club pro Raymond Williams will allow these golfers to tee off as late as possible Sunday so that they will have time to complete their play at Coosa.
Involved in this “double play” are Nat Hoyt, Pres Mann, Jerry Argo, Tarvin Bagley and John Hunley.
The Kraftsman’s Club tournament features a full field of 60 teams competing for $900 in merchandise prizes. Play starts Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Since qualifying was not necessary, the teams will be flighted on the basis of play tomorrow.
At Coosa, young Gus Holbrook, a student at Darlington, is the surprising leader going into the final round. He has a two-over par 110 total for 27 holes and holds a shaky one-shot lead over Randall Walker, Rod Hardeman and Rick Prall.
Four other golfers are tied at 112, two shots of the pace. They are Argo, Jimmy Culberson, Bob Hoyt and Lucius Smith. Then at 113 are Mann, Weldon Hammontree and Bruce Ware, while at 114 are Doug Garwood, Nat Hoyt, Jake Johnson and Martin Ball. Rounding out the A division of the title fight is David Patterson at 115.
With only five shots separating the first and 16th golfer, a wide open battle is expected for the championship.
Tuesday, May 5, 1970
… And everything in its place, yet
Some industrious Rome area youngster, with imagination to match his ambition, has set up his own rural mailbox just off the Alabama Road at the entrance to Coosa School.
Special restrictions are imposed as to the type of mail to be delivered to it. Chandler Floyd, rural mail carrier on RFD 5, reports that the box is of the standard rural variety, painted green and is neatly lettered with the words, “FOR AIRMAIL ONLY”.
Mounted on a two-by-four inch post, it stands about 12 feet high.
Monday, May 4, 1970
Thornwood students hold May Day event
Today the traditional May Day activities were held at Thornwood. The theme, “Yesterday’s Dreams,” was carried out throughout the campus. The results of many months of planning by the juniors, the elaborate decorations began at the entrance to the school from the Horseleg Creek Road. A white picket fence with flowers lined the right side of the driveway. Blue Ribbon, ivy and flowers adorned the front of the building. To the right and left of the front porch were scenes of childhood.
The insides of the building was made to look like a covered bridge and a waterfall. Each classroom door was decorated with a full-length hand printed picture encircled by an oval frame. In the backyard was a big wooden daisy for each senior with a personal poem painted in the center.
The entrance to the gym was decorated with chains of flowers. A small garden and the May Pole were centered in front of the gym. The blue and white ribbon on the May Pole was anchored with a big lollipop and individual bouquets of dealers.
The centerpiece of the gym was a hard cage extended on a gold chain from the beams. The gym was blocked off by yellow, blue and white streamers of crepe paper. Blown up pictures of each senior were hanging on the streamers. On the stage was a large backdrop of a country scene. Skits were given b the juniors and afterwards, scrapbooks were presented to each senior.
Refreshments were served at tables designated for the seniors and juniors and one for the guests. They were artistically arranged with spring flowers. School was dismissed at noon.
The honored seniors were: Ellen Anderson, Kathy Brown, Betsy Camp, Kris Cook, Barbara Covington, Frieda Doss, Georganne Galbraith, Joanie Hackett, Laura Harbin, Linda Harris, Fielding Hight, Lisa Hodge, Sue McSwiney, Brooke Milner, Cathy Sapp, Frances Smith, Jackie Webster and Margaret Woodruff.
Tuesday, May 5, 1970
Ingle guides Pepperell to Pony victory
Pepperell unloaded with an eight-hit attack that accounted for 17 runs in a victory over Battey Machinery in Pony League action Monday night.
The Lindale baseballers depended heavily on the pitching and hitting of Billy Ingle to collect the 17-0 victory. Ingle came through with a fine pitching performance limiting Battey Machinery to only three hits. He also aided the cause with a homerun.
Teammates Mike Free and Tony Farrar collected two hits each to capture the hitting spotlight for the winners.
Craig McClinic took the loss on the mound, while Terry Clements rapped out a pair of hits.
Wednesday, May 6, 1970
Maddox plans last-ditch plea on Nixon visit
ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Lester Maddox today was planning a last-ditch appeal for President Nixon to attend the dedication Saturday of the Stone Mountain Memorial carving.
Maddox, obviously disappointed in the cancellation of the scheduled presidential visit, said the President had left planners of the event “at the altar like a rejected bride.”
The governor said that he would wire the President today in an attempt to get him to change his mind. “He’s going to disappoint a lot of Georgians,” Maddox said.
Republican officials confirmed Tuesday that Nixon would not make the trip to Georgia after the White House announced that all presidential travel had been canceled because Nixon felt it imperative to remain in Washington because of the situation in Cambodia.
Maddox said “elaborate preparations have been made to make his visit to Georgia on the ninth one of the finest days in our history.”
Wednesday, May 6, 1970
Ohio guardsmen doing their job
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon’s top National Guard officer says the Ohio guardsmen were doing “the job they were told to do” in restoring law and order when four Kent State University students were shot to death.
“We’re deeply concerned anytime a life is lost,” said Maj. Gen. Winston P. Wilson Jr., who heads the National Guard Bureau. “Those guys were given a job of restoring law and order. That’s what they were called for. They were doing their job as best as they can.”
But Wilson, in an interview at his Pentagon office, said he wasn’t at the scene of Monday’s shooting and couldn’t make any judgment as to responsibility for the incident.
Officially, the Pentagon is taking a hands-off attitude, leaving the investigation of the shooting in which four persons were killed and 10 others wounded to local and state agencies and the Justice Department.
The guardsmen were not federalized and therefore were under state, not federal control, a spokesman said.
Although the House Armed Services Committee probed guard actions in the deadly Detroit and Newark riots that lead to new training rules three years ago, a staff official said there would be no new hearings.
“We’ve got enough problems around the world without looking for them here,” he said.
Wilson said he sent an official from National Guard headquarters to the Kent State campus immediately after learning of the shooting, but only to act as a liaison with Ohio guard.
Wilson was interrupted throughout the day Tuesday with calls from Capitol Hill, the White House and other Pentagon officials asking under what authority the guardsmen fired.
He referred them to a pamphlet on the “rules of engagement” drawn up by the Ohio National Guard and approved by guard headquarters at the Pentagon. Each state has a set of rules which follow the Pentagon’s guidelines.
These rules say, according to Wilson, that “when all other things fail” in putting down a civil disturbance, “rifles will be carried with a round in the chamber.”
The general said that since January, guard units have been called on 60 occasions to help local law enforcement agencies control riots and other disturbances. They were actually deployed 29 times, he said.
Thursday, May 7, 1970
Lions musical to aid in sight conservation
“Lions Happy Time 1970” will be presented by the Rome and Floyd County Lions Clubs Saturday at 8 p.m. at the City Auditorium. This year’s edition promises to be fast moving and packed full of good entertainment. The show has been put together with a country and western music theme.
A large chorus will sing four special songs, dancers from East and West Rome high schools will present several lively dance routines, and in between these will be featured “specialty acts.”
Clyde Roberson is directing the show, with musical assistance from Wayne Walker. Clara Ellison is director of choreography and “The Georgians” will provide the music.
Proceeds derived from this show will be used to help support the clubs’ charitable activities, the main project being “Sight Conservation.” Under this program more than 250 needy persons received eye care last year.
The clubs also sponsor the area eye bank through which people are able to will their eyes for cornea transplants into the eyes of sightless persons.
Friday, May 8, 1970
CLAIREMONT, Texas (UPI) – Hundreds of Texas law officers, pistols in hand, fanned out across the Texas Caprock foothills Thursday in a competitive rattlesnake shoot. Final score: Lawmen 158 – Rattlers 0.
It was the 22nd annual Caprock Peace Officers Rattlesnake Rodeo. Ten points were awarded for plugging a live rattler in the head or within two inches of the tip of its nose.