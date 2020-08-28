Sunday, Aug. 23, 1970
Native Roman joins Harbin Clinic staff
Dr. Bannester L. Harbin, Jr. has joined the Harbin Clinic staff for the practice of general surgery. He is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Lester Harbin of Rome. His father is also a member of the Harbin Clinic staff.
While Dr. Harbin is a native Roman, he comes to Rome from California where he has completed a tour of duty with the U.S. Air Force, including one year in Vietnam.
Dr. Harbin graduated from Darlington School and received his A.B. degree from Princeton University and his Doctor of Medicine degree from Emory University School of Medicine. He is a member of the Phi Chi Medical Fraternity. He served a surgical internship and a four year general surgical residency at the Roosevelt Hospital, New York City. He is eligible for certification by the American Board of Surgery.
Dr. Harbin is married to the former JoAnn Rochow of Miami, Fla. Mrs. Harbin attended St. Mary’s Junior College, Raleigh, N.C. and is a graduate of Catherine Gibbs School, New York City. While in New York, Mrs. Harbin was active in the New York City Junior League.
Dr. and Mrs. Harbin will reside in Apartment C-2, Old Salem Apartments. They have twin daughters, Britt and Brennen, born June of this year.
Monday, Aug. 24, 1970
Floyd soldier receives Bronze Star and citation
Sgt. Bradley B. Johnson of Lions Bridge Road, Cave Spring, has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal and citation for meritorious service. The decoration ceremony was held at the USAR Armory in Rome Saturday with Major Alfred E. Jones presenting the award.
Sgt. Johnson distinguished himself by “exceptionally meritorious service” in connection with military operations against an armed hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam during the period December 1967 to July 1969. Johnson was assigned to Batter B, Second Battalion, 17th Artillery, as a forward observer. He participated in numerous operations with both American and Vietnamese units, often the only liaison between the Vietnamese maneuvering element and the supporting artillery.
“Sgt. Johnson’s outstanding performance is in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army,” the accompanying citation said.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 1970
First cotton bale comes to Rome
The first bale of cotton to enter Rome’s market was reported at 10 a.m. this morning by Fred Wood, of Rome Mfg. Co., who told the News-Tribune that the bale had been grown by James F. Langston of Howell Crossroads, Whorton, Ala.
The bale was ginned at Tom Brock Jordan’s gin at Centre.
Sunday, Aug. 23, 1970
Cochran medicine ‘buoys’ Cass
CASSVILLE, Ga. – Doug Cochran provided just the medicine the doctor ordered last fall, and he thinks his Cass Colonels are cured from that football disease called “cellaritis.”
It’s no secret the Colonels made a lot of folks sit up and take notice in 1969 when they swept by eight of 10 foes and finished second in tough Region 7-AA South. It was their best overall record in years and certainly their best finish in Double-A football.
Of course, it could be that Cochran has created a problem for himself. Cass fans do not expect the Colonels to win and they’ll have trouble equaling last year’s record. As a matter of fact, a lot of teams would have trouble equaling it.
Still, Cass should be talented enough to produce some more surprises along the way this fall. Gone are Lamar Ray, one of the area’s finest running backs, and big David Holt, among others.
But, back is quarterback Donnie McPherson, who likely will be the offensive sparkplug of this year’s aggregation. He has plenty of experience under his belt and Cochran feels he can get the job done.
Also back are Carl Wilkins and Eddie Lynn at ends and they are a pair of battle-tested veterans. Another Holt, Jim, has added 10-15 pounds to his playing weight and is running well at halfback.
Problems do exist, however. Cochran and his assistants are working to develop a line of scrimmage that will stand up under the pressure. This is particularly necessary since the coaches think the backfield is the strong point of the team.
The coaches think John Collins will be stronger this time out. He has an off-season operation to correct a knee problem and has been coming along fast.
There also has been a new addition on the coaching staff. Roscoe Googe was named to replace Van Jacobs, who went to East Rome as basketball coach, and he will take over the defensive secondary. Googe was at North Cobb with Cochran a few years back.
Other members of the coaching staff are Robert Parsons, who’ll handle the backs; Jerry Thompson, centers and ends, and Cochran, tackles and interior line.
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1970
Bomb report probed; officer’s home burns
Arson is suspected in the a Monday night fire which heavily damaged a Floyd County policeman’s home and Floyd County Police are investigating a series of bomb threats at the Brighton Division of Klopman Mills at Shannon.
Near 11 p.m. Monday, an anonymous caller told Floyd Patrolman Jerry Wilson that a bomb had been planted in the Klopman Mills in Shannon. Wilson notified plant security guard Jim Treadaway who called Patrolmen Houston Freeman and Richard Sparks for assistance.
A second bomb threat was received at the Floyd County police headquarters approximately 20 minutes from the first. Following the second threat, Detectives Doug Kilgo and Tommy Evans helped patrolmen search the plant and evacuate workers. Following a search which failed to uncover a bomb, Brighton Division Manager Kohn Sanders ordered production to continue.
A third threat was received near 12:30 a.m. and shortly after 4 a.m. police received a report that a man had been spotted on the roof of the plant. Police investigated but found no one on the roof.
An investigation of the threats is continuing and Sanders has offered a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the caller.
A fire which resulted in considerable damage to the home of Floyd County Detective Benny Smith at 107 Atteiram Dr. and destroyed a Floyd County police patrol car near midnight Monday, is being investigated today. Officers said that Smith backed the patrol car into the carport of his home and went into the house. Minutes later there was an explosion and fire. Companies 1, 4, and 12 of the Rome Fire Department answered the call to the blaze. The cause of the fire has not been determined but arson is suspected from evidence found at the scene.
Lewis Wayne Allen, 30, of Collier Spring Road Route 4 was found dead outside the back door of his home near noon Monday by his mother, Nellie Mauldin. Asst. Floyd County Police Chief Alvin Fowler, Detectives Bob Kerce, Nath McClinic, Jim Free and I.D. Sgt. Webb Bramlett reported that Allen was apparently a victim of exposure. Floyd County Coroner John L. Davenport said that Allen had been dead at least 48 hours when his body was found.
Detectives Kerce, Free and McClinic investigated the theft of over 800 bricks from the Bill Cordle Construction Company yard on U.S. Highway 27 north of Rome. The detectives said that the bricks were taken some time the night before. The detectives also investigated the theft of several hand tools from carpenters at the Pepperell High School. The tools were taken Monday while the carpenters ate lunch.
Ronnie Battles, 19, 204 E. 19th St., was dismissed from Floyd Hospital Monday following treatment of hip and foot injuries sustained in a car-motorcycle accident on the Cave Spring Road. Patrolmen Howard Moore and Don Vick said that a car driven by Thomas H. Adams, 49, of a Cave Spring Road address was traveling south on the Cave Spring Road when a motorcycle driven by the youth crossed into the path of the car while attempting to make a left turn.
Thursday, Aug. 27, 1970
Fifth football preview due in Sunday edition
The 1970 prep football season begins a week from tonight when Pepperell meets Adairsville at Baron Stadium. However, the News-Tribune “kicks off” its pigskin season a few days earlier than that.
The fifth annual Football Preview will be distributed with Sunday’s regular edition of the newspaper. Its 40 pages are packed with news from the prep, college and pro football fronts and it’s designed so that it will be an aid to fans throughout the 1970 season.
Staff writers interviewed area prep coaches and report on prospects of their teams. Region and subregion races are previewed and The News-Tribune once again has selected its prep preseason all-star team.
Also, there are many interesting feature stories on prep football, plus photographs of the area’s top players.
Complete schedules – area preps, college and pros – are included as well as a rundown on the Southeastern Conference and the American and National Football Conferences.
Thursday, Aug. 27, 1970
Berry College gets legacy
Berry College has received a legacy in excess of $100,000, which will be partially used to endow a scholarship fund.
The amount was Berry’s share of a bequest left in trust by I. Guyon Miller, a Pennsylvania businessman who died in Chester County in the early 1930s. John R. Lipscomb, Berry’s director of development, announced. The money has now become available. Lipscomb stated and from the amount received Berry will set up a permanent scholarship honoring the donor’s deceased wife Annie G. Tutton Miller.
Miller and his wife had become interested in Berry’s distinctive education program during founder Martha Berry’s lifetime.
“This legacy is a good example of how a person can perpetuate an interest and honor the memory of a loved one,” Lipscomb noted. He added that bequests are vitally important to Berry.
Fri Aug. 28, 1970
Coosa area residents form protest
Thirty-one residents of the Coosa Community gathered at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church at dusk Thursday to protest the proposed licensing of a beer establishment on the Alabama Highway.
Mrs. Irene Payne, a resident of the community, called the meeting and circulated a petition to be submitted to the Floyd County Board of Commissioners. Mrs. Payne said the gathering protested the proposed licensing because the store would be directly across the highway from the site of a new sanctuary for Mt. Pleasant Church, scheduled to be built in the near future.
Mrs. Payne contended the beer establishment would be “considerably less than 100 yards” from the sanctuary.
Persons from five churches, including Beech Creek, Mt. Pleasant, Pisgah, Lakeview and Livingston, were present.
Mrs. Payne said a petition has also been circulated throughout the Coosa community, and now bears more than 300 signatures.
The group appointed Ronald Hess to be spokesman at the forthcoming meeting of the Board Tuesday night.