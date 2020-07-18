Sunday July 12, 1970
Rockmart student is Stukes Scholar
ROCKMART –Karen Griffith, of Rockmart, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth L Griffith, of Williamson Street, was named as the Stukes Scholar of her class at Agnes Scott College. The owner was based on her work of 1969-70 session.
The three students who ranked first academically and the rising sophomore, junior and senior classes are designated each year as Stukes Scholars, in recognition of Dean Emeritus Samuel Guerry Stukes’ distinguished service to the college.
Karen, who leads the sophomore class, is also one of the Dana Scholars at Agnes Scott. She is a graduate of Rockmart High School.
Monday, July 13, 1970
Police helicopter
COLUMUBS, Ga. (AP) – The nation’s first police helicopter approved by the National Highway Safety Bureau has begun operations here.
The $128,000 helicopter, equipped with a siren and a 3.8 million candlepower light, is to be used primarily for traffic control but also will be used as an emergency medical services vehicle.
Tuesday, July 14, 1970
Four Romans eye berths in U.S. junior tourney
Four Rome teenagers are in Perry today trying to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship, scheduled to start later this month at the Athens (Ga.) Country Club.
Gus and Joe Holbrook along with Bob and Nat Hoyt are in the field of more than 60 youngsters who are seeking 105 spots in the national tournament.
Gus was the Coosa Country Club Invitational Tournament champion and finished in the Georgia State Junior Tournament earlier this summer. Bob placed first in the Rome Jaycee Junior Tournament.
Thursday, July 16, 1970
Davis won’t use campaign posters
Congressman John Davis will conduct a personal anti-litter campaign while he’s conducting his campaign for re-election to a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Davis said today that he will not use signs to further his candidacy in the primary “nor in the general election if the voters once again favor me with the Democratic nomination.”
“I can see no useful purpose of the survey cluttering up the natural beauty of North Georgia with a lot of pasteboard and paper,” he said. “And for my part, I intend to refrain from it.”
Wednesday, July 15, 1970
Tourney play moves to area golf
Thanks to old man winter, golf tournament action grinds to a standstill in Floyd County this weekend. Such is not the case, however, at two other courses in the area Prospect Valley, a comparatively new course located near Rockmart, takes a fling at tournament golf Saturday and Sunday with a 36-hole amateur invitational tournament. To the north just over the state line in Alabama, Saddle Rock presents a similar tournament on those two days.
Both tournaments are relying heavily on Rome area golfers to round out the field, and it last report this was happening.
Actually, this weekend was reserved earlier for Green Acres, but club officials gave up that date only recently when it became apparent their greens wouldn’t be ready. Like so many other clubs in the county, Green Acres’ greens took a severe beating from a late winter freeze.
Some 100 golfers are expected at Prospect Valley and Saddle Rock.
Prospect Valley owner Frank Herring reports the course is in good shape. His field is headlined by two outstanding Polk County amateurs, Bruce Ware of Cedartown and James Strange of Rockmart. Also numbered among the entries is Rome’s John Huntley, who is one of the several bright new names on the area golfing front.
The entry fee at prospect valley is $12.50 and only the first 100 entrants will be accepted. The championship flight will include A, B and C divisions in these will be decided following the first 18-hole course.
Jack Shamblin, assistant coach at Coosa, is one of the top title choices at Saddle Rock, which carries a $15 entry fee. This also includes dinner for entrance on Sunday.
The unique thing about Saddle Rock is that it plays to a par 63, 31 on the front and 32 on the back. However, the course is tougher than it seems because of small, rolling greens.
Also, Saddle Rock is located high atop a mountain and this means it’s generally spared from the 90-degree heat of most summer tournaments.
Sunday, July 12th, 1970
China wages hippie war
TAIPEI (UPI) – Nationalist Chinese police, successfully combating hippie influence among Chinese youngsters, are now turning their attention to long-haired men tourists and short skirted women visitors.
More than 500 Chinese with long hair or short skirts have been arrested on “disorderly conduct” charges. All were released after a haircut or a severe talking to.
Men tourists with long hair or beards are given a “welcome” card, advising them to use scissors while in Taiwan. Police at air and sea entry ports also try to “dissuade” women visitors from wearing “scanty apparel.”
The “shaggy dog” welcome card for hairy tourists says, in Chinese and English, “Welcome to the Republic of China.”
The other side adds a rider, however.
“No long hair or long beard please!”
“You are welcome to the Republic of China.”
“Here you will find the people most friendly and honest.”
“While you are here, we would like to offer you our warm friendship and make your visit a happy one. But we also hope that you will not wear your hair or beard unusually long when you enter our country, as we are anxious to maintain our good custom.”
Though police won’t say if they’ll forcibly shave and cut the hair of uncooperative visitors, a half dozen sailors aboard foreign ships calling at the southern port of Kaohsiung in the past two weeks were refused admittance to the country until they were tidied up.
Authorities started the campaign against hippie hairdos and dresses on grounds that such frivolity is unsuitable for Taiwan, which still is on a war footing.
Women visitors will be advised that clothes which “may set people on all eyes” should not be worn. A police spokesman said screw it should not be too short, and “the common rule to follow is that no apparel bears too much of one’s body should be warned.”
Thursday, July 16, 1970
Jacksonville honors former Rome resident
I. M. Sulzbacher, a former Roman and presently a city councilman in Jacksonville, Fla., was recently awarded the “Most Distinguished Councilman” award for the 1969-70 in Jacksonville.
Sulzbacher was born in Rome and attended Darlington School and Dartmouth College. He left Rome in 1943 to join the U.S. Navy and has lived in Jacksonville and has two children and two grandchildren. His mother is Mrs. Joel Sulzbacher Sr. and his brother is Joel L. Sulzbacher Jr., both of Rome.
Sulzbacher, long acknowledged as a leader in the city government in Jacksonville, was named winner of the Second Annual Richard P. Daniel Memorial Press Corps Award. He also received the Claude J. Yates Award as the outstanding councilman in 1968-69.
Selection was made in balloting by members of the city hall press corps in 10 categories. Sulzbacher receive the greatest number of votes in the various categories combined.
An insurance broker, civic and business leader in Jacksonville, Sulzbacher has served for several years as chairman of the finance committee, the council body which oversees city finances. He will continue on the committee this coming year as vice-chairman.
Friday, July 17, 1970
Closing of Aragon Mill affects 500
The Aragon Mills plant of United Merchants and Manufacturers will discontinue operations by the middle of August, a company spokesman said today.
The textile firm employs about 500 workers on two shifts, a good number of them from Floyd county. The spokesman says some employees will transfer to other United Merchants plants but most will have to seek other employment.
In a short statement, the company said that “In a move to consolidate its manufacturing operations and to effect more efficient concentration of its facilities, United Merchants and manufacturers, Incorporated, and now it will just continue operations in the Aragon Mill in Aragon Georgia.”
“It is estimated that work in progress will be completely run out and operations concluded by the middle of August.
All customer contacts will be completed and production will be continued without interruption at the other company plants.
The Aragon buildings and properties will be utilized for warehousing and other corporate purposes.”
Company officials declined to comment further publicly on the closing, but they blame large foreign imports and the general economic situation for the shutdown.
Several Southern senators and congressmen have been fighting for years to limit the import of textiles for foreign countries which can be sold cheaper because of lower salaries paid workers. They have had little success, however.
The Aragon plant has been engaged in the manufacturer of cotton and synthetic fabrics used in women’s dresses. The fabric is distributed to other United Merchants plants for processing.
Aragon Mills was completed in first production began in 1900. An addition was built in 1904 to the second floor spinning department. The A.D. Juilliard & Company, Inc. acquired Aragon Mills in the early 1900s and operated it until the latter part of 1953. At that time, Aragon became a unit of United merchants under the fabric production division.
The plant at times has produced over 20 million yards of material annually. Because of excess inventory, however, the plant closed down for a week on two occasions earlier this year.