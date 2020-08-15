Sunday, Aug 9, 1970
‘Homemaker’ contest set here Monday
Competition for the title “Georgia Homemaker of the Year” will begin Monday when a “Georgia Homemaker” to represent each of the counties in the Seventh District will be chosen. The county winners will be chosen in a contest at the Holiday Inn which begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
A district “Georgia Homemaker” will be chosen from among the county title-winners at a later date. She will compete with the other nine congressional district winners for the state title on October 7 at the Southeastern Fair in Atlanta.
Each of the county winners will be the honored guest of the Southeastern Fair at the annual Homemaker Luncheon to be held at the Southeastern Fairgrounds October 8. The date has been proclaimed “Georgia Homemaker Day.”
The congressional district winner and her husband will be special guests of the fair on October 7 and 8. She will receive a silver tray engraved with her title.
Judges for the contest will be Miss Robbie Ladd, Rome, representing the Georgia Home Economics Assn.; Mrs. Felton Denney, Carrollton, representing the Georgia Farm Bureau; Mrs. I.B. Johnson Jr., Marietta, representing the Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs; and Mrs. Ernest Holland, Dalton, representing the Georgia Extension Home Economics Council.
The program is sponsored annually by the Georgia Home Economics Assn., Georgia Farm Bureau, Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs, and the Georgia Extension Home Economics Council in cooperation with the Southeastern Fair Assn.
Sunday, Aug. 9, 1970
Miss Lane awarded scholarship
Paula J. Lane, 2 Wilson Dr., has been awarded a University of Georgia Merit Scholarship. It was announced by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. She joins more than 3,000 winners nationwide who were named in April.
Miss Lane, a senior at West Rome High School, plans to major in pre-medicine at the University of Georgia. Her four-year scholarship will provide between $250 and $1,500 per year ($1,000 to $6,000 over four years) depending on her need.
Miss Lane participated in the Governor’s Honor Program in 1968, and was treasurer of both the National Honor Society and the National Junior Honor Society. She was the recipient of the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit and the National Educational Development Test Certificate. Active on the school newspaper staff, the yearbook staff, and the Quill and Scroll, Miss Lane also was a member of the dance committee, Tri-Hi-Y, the church youth choir, the Drama Club and Pep Club.
She was selected from among finalists in the Merit Program wishing to attend the University of Georgia. Founded in 1785, the University of Georgia is the oldest chartered State University in the country. It is located in Athens, Georgia, on a campus extending over 3,500 acres, and it has off-campus centers throughout the state. The University enrollment is 8,300 (three-fifths men and two-fifths women). It has thirteen schools and colleges, offers the Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in more than a hundred fields, and offers the Doctor’s degree in thirty-nine.
Sunday, Aug. 9, 1970
Red Cross cites Rockmart leader
Alivs Miller Jr., of Rockmart, has been cited by the American National Red Cross for his work in the blood program, receiving a handsome plaque and a certificate of appreciation for his cooperation with the Atlanta regional program. He has served as head of the Rockmart-Aragon Chapter of the Red Cross for several years and has served in a number of capacities with the regional program.
Miller, who is minister of the Rockmart Church of Christ, has been recently named chairman of the Board of Directors of the local chapter of the Red Cross. He is active in all phases of civic and charitable organizations, including the Rockmart Kiwanis Club.
Monday, Aug. 10, 1970
Nudists pray, too
ORPINGTON, England (UPI) – The Rev. Donald Sheriff conducted an open-air worship service for 100 nudists Sunday. He said afterwards everything went off smoothly.
Sheriff, in clerical collar and suit, preached for half an hour to the naked worshippers near where they and 1,700 other nudists were attending the 12th congress of the International Naturists Federation.
“Everything went off so smoothly that it was just like conducting a service in my own church,” the Church of England vicar said later. “I just looked at the people as people. And I must admit I felt like stripping down to a pair of shorts myself.”
Monday, Aug. 10, 1970
Bekaert Steel schedules open house at plant
Dedication of the Rome plant of Bekaert Steel wire corporation will be held September 10 at the plant facility, located on the U.S. 411 Interchange at the Furnace Rd. Several officials of the Belgian corporation will be in Rome for the event.
The program will get under way at 11 a.m., and will be followed by a tour of the plant and a luncheon. Opening remarks for the ceremony will be made by Alex van Goylen, president of Bekaert North American.
Marc Verhaeghe de Nayer, chairman of the board of the Bekaert group, will reply to van Goylen’s remarks, and Charles W. Josifek, manager of the corporation’s Rome plant, will preside at the ribbon cutting.
Mrs. Jules Velge will cut the ribbon for the new plant. Music during the dedication ceremony will be provided by the east Rome High School band.
The plant tour is scheduled to begin at noon, followed by the luncheon at 12:30 p.m.
Bakaert’s Rome plant is its first to be built in the United States. The original facility was to be a 135,000 square foot building, employing 60 persons and manufacturing drawn steel wire cord to be used in automobile tires.
Plans for an addition to the original building were announced last November. The plans called for a steel cord production unit to be added, increasing the plant’s employment by 100 persons. The unit is expected to be in operation by the end of 1971, and will produce a minimum of 100 tons of steel cord a month.
The European corporation is the world’s second largest producer of drawn steel-wire products and has 15 factories in eight countries. It has agencies and sales offices on five continents and employs approximately 10,000 persons.
Its products range from steel surgical sutures to springs and heavy duty fences, from hair pins and mouse traps to wire for bridges, roads and tires.
Founded in 1880, Bekaert has been in steel wire manufacturing for 90 years and has been shipping steel wire and steel wire products to the United States for more than 40 years.
Tuesday, Aug. 11. 1970
Watters survives Wyatt’s upset bid
Tom Watters flirted with disaster Monday in the annual city-wide tennis tournament, but regained his composure in time to advance in the boys 18-under singles action.
James Wyatt took a 6-2 edge over Watters, who is third-seeded in the division, but Watters came roaring back to square the match with a 6-3 win in the second set. Then the two netters engaged in a marathon in the third set with Watters winning out, 10-8.
IT was by far the most thrilling match during the second day’s action of the tournament. Competition runs throughout the week at the Rome Tennis Center.
The boys’ 14-under singles was the busiest division. Six matches were played and, for the most part, things went as expected.
Bob Horsley, Giles Barton, Mark Frazier, David Covington, Jerry Durham and Mike Gibbs all advanced in this division.
The top seeds in the men’s division, Jack Sisley and Gordon Smith, won their matches in straight sets and with little difficulty.
Yesterday’s results are as follows: Boys 14 singles – Horsley bt. Blair Dickson, 6-1, 6-01; Barton bt. Mike Higgins 6-4, 6-0; Frazier bt. Jack Gill 6-4, 6-4; Covington bt. Henry Hine 6-2, 6-3; Durham bt. Ernest Carney 6-3, 6-0; Gibbs bt. Berrye Russell 6-4, 6-2.
Boys 16 singles – Arthur Gray bt. John Cook 9-7, 8-6; Herb Swann bt. Jim Lovvorn 6-1, 6-2; Tom Watters bt. John Barnum 6-0, 6-2.
Women’s singles – Jo Higgins bt. Cissy Rogers 6-2, 7-5.
Boys 18 singles – Watters bt. Wyatt 2-6. 6-3, 10-8.
Men’s singles: Sisley bt. Allen Baldwin 6-0, 6-1; Smith bt. Bob Tankersley 6-1, 6-0.
Tuesday, Aug. 11. 1970
Presley sets extended tour
MEMPHIS (AP) – Memphis entertainer Elvis Presley is planning his first extended personal appearance tour since 1958, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported in Wednesday editions.
In a dispatch from reporter James Kingsley in Las Vegas, the newspaper said Presley plans appearances in Phoenix on Sept. 9; Detroit on Sept. 10; Miami on Sept. 11; Mobile on Sept. 12; Tampa on Sept. 13; and St. Louis on Sept. 14.
Presley is currently setting attendance records at a Las Vegas hotel, where his appearances will continue until Sept. 7.
“I am delighted that we could work out a way to go back on the road after an absence of too many years,” Presley told Kingsley, one of a handful of newsmen to whom the entertainer will grant interviews.
Presley said he has also asked his manager, Col. Tom Parker, to arrange an international road tour for 1971 that will take Presley to Europe, Australia and Japan before he is scheduled to return to Las Vegas next spring.
Presley will make his domestic tour via jet and will be accompanied by the Sweet Inspirations and the Imperials, in addition to his own six-piece rhythm section.
Plans have also been made for Presley to have a minimum of 100 security guards in each city he visits and to travel within the cities inside an armored truck.
Thursday, Aug. 13, 1970
Floods takes ‘first’ strike in court suit
NEW YORK (AP) It’s still three strikes before you’re out, and Curt Flood’s attorneys made it clear today they still have two big swings left.
Flood took his first strike while vacationing in Copenhagen when Judge Irving Ben Cooper upheld baseball’s controversial reserve system against Flood in his anti-trust suit.
The ruling didn’t surprise Flood’s backers, and they made ready for another swing, this time in a federal court of appeals, and then, if necessary the U.S. Supreme Court.
“All that Judge Cooper held is that it is up to the Supreme Court to overrule the Supreme Court,” said Marvin Miller, executive director of the Players Association, which has supported Flood in his suit. “I think everyone knew it would be difficult for a district court to overrule the Supreme Court.”
“There will, of course, be an appeal,” said attorney Allan Zerman.
Flood, a 32-year-old star centerfielder who has a .293 lifetime batting average with St. Louis, filed a $4.1 million antitrust suit against baseball after the Cardinals traded him to Philadelphia last winter.
However, Judge Cooper, in his 47-page decision on the May 19-June 10 trial, upheld baseball’s 51-year-old exemption granted by the Supreme Court from existing anti-trust legislation.
This reserve system is a set of rules which binds a player to one club unless he is traded, sold or released.
“Clearly, the preponderance of credible proof does not favor elimination of the reserve clause,” Judge Cooper wrote in his decision.
He said the effect of the system is to “deny him (the player) throughout his career freedom to choose his employer,” but added that the system is “reasonable and necessary to preserve the integrity of the game, maintain balanced competition and fan interest and encourage continued investment in player development.”
However he also wrote “we are convinced that the conflicts between the parties are not irreconcilable and that negotiations could produce an accommodation…which would be eminently fair and equitable to all concerned.”
Baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, while applauding the decision, said he has “consistently maintained that the clubs and players can bargain out solutions to any problems that arise.”
At least one player representative, pitcher Steve Hamilton of the New York Yankees, while reaffirming the Players Association’s back of Flood, felt negotiation still is the best way.
“We had hoped the case never would go this far,” he said. “We wanted to negotiate. We still hope to do so.”
Friday, Aug. 14, 1970
12,000 at LaFayette show
LaFAYETTE, Ga. (AP) – “I like Johnny Cash because he sings good and looks clean and I know he is nice and gentle and kind and anything else you can think of.”
That seemed to be the way everybody felt Thursday night as some 12,000 persons showed up to listen to the Country and Western singing star, at a special benefit performance, in this northwest Georgia town of 8,500 near the Tennessee border.
The particular words, however, were written as a contest entry by Neal Butler of LaFayette, a fifth grader who won $100 for his effort.
He used part of the money to buy tickets to the Cash show – including the singer’s wife, June, the Carter Family, the Statler Brothers, Carl Perkins and The Tennessee Three – held at the town’s crowded high school stadium.
An estimated $75,000 was raised – tickets ranged from $4.50 to $8.50 – for a new fieldhouse and bandroom and other construction improvements badly needed by the high school.
Sheriff Ralph Jones of Walker County, who traveled to see Cash in Nashville, Tenn., to arrange the benefit concert, summed up the event as “the most wonderful thing that ever happened here.”
Cash was returning a favor.
One of the sheriff’s deputies, Bobby Edwards, arrested Cash in 1967 on suspicion of intoxication after receiving a call complaining about a prowler in the area.
Jones released Cash the following day, dropping all charges, after giving the singer a lecture on the evils of drugs and alcohol. Cash subsequently got married to June Carter.